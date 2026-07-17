‘The Odyssey’ Cast and Character Guide

“The Odyssey” is the latest Christopher Nolan epic landing in theaters, and this one boasts his biggest cast yet.
The film adapts Homer’s poem and stars a slew of A-list actors like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and many more. But not all the cast is as recognizable as you’d think and you might walk out of the movie wondering who a certain person was or where you’d seen them before.
Check out our rundown of “The Odyssey’s” massive cast and what other projects you’ve seen them in, below.
Matt Damon as Odysseus
Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in “The Odyssey.”
Damon is most known for starring in “Good Will Hunting,” “The Martian,” “The Departed” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” He earned a Best Screenplay Academy Award for co-writing “Good Will Hunting” with Ben Affleck and earned acting nominations for “The Martian,” “Good Will Hunting” and “Invictus.”
Tom Holland as Telemachus
Tom Holland plays Telemachus in “The Odyssey.”
Holland is most known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU. That includes solo films “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and, soon, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” He also appeared in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
Anne Hathaway as Penelope
Anne Hathaway plays Penelope in “The Odyssey.”
This marks the third time Hathaway has worked with director Christopher Nolan, following “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar.” Her other credits include “The Devil Wears Prada” and its sequel, “Les Misérables” and “The Princess Diaries.”
Robert Pattinson as Antinous
Robert Pattinson plays Antinous in “The Odyssey.”
Pattinson worked with Nolan previously on “Tenet.” He’s also most known for playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in “The Batman,” Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” franchise and Cedric Digory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” More recently, he appeared in “The Drama” and “Mickey 17.”
Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy
Lupita Nyong’o plays Helen of Troy in “The Odyssey.”
Nyong’o’s biggest roles have been in “12 Years a Slave,” “Us,” “Black Panther” and its sequel, the voice of Roz in “The Wild Robot” and as Maz Kanata in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy.
Zendaya as Athena
Zendaya stars as Athena in “The Odyssey.”
Like Tom Holland, Zendaya also starred in the “Spider-Man” films as MJ. Her other roles include “Challengers,” “The Greatest Showman” and both of Denis Villenueve’s “Dune” films, as well as “Euphoria” on HBO. Her more recent credits include “The Drama” and soon to be the voice of Shrek and Fiona’s daughter in “Shrek 5.”
Charlize Theron as Calypso
Charlize Theron plays Calypso in “The Odyssey.”
Theron’s biggest roles include playing Aileen Wurnous in “Monster,” Furiousa in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and Cipher in the eighth, ninth and tenth entries in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. She won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in “Monster” in 2004.
Elliot Page as Sinon
Elliot Page plays Sinon in “The Odyssey.”
Page previously worked with Nolan on “Inception.” His other credits include “Juno,” “Hard Candy,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Whip It.” On the TV front, he also starred in Netflix’s adaptation of “The Umbrella Academy.”
Samantha Morton as Circe
Samantha Morton plays Circe in “The Odyssey.”
Morton has also starred in “Minority Report,” “Synecdoche, New York,” “In America” and “The Messenger.” On the TV side of things, Morton played Alpha for more than 20 episodes on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”
Jon Bernthal as Menelaus
Jon Bernthal plays Menelaus in “The Odyssey.”
Bernthal has starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Baby Driver,” “King Richard” and “The Accountant,” and is known for playing Frank Castle/The Punisher in the MCU across “Daredevil,” his own titular series and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” He also appeared in “The Bear” and early episodes of “The Walking Dead.”
Himesh Patel as Eurylochus
Himesh Patel plays Eurylochus in “The Odyssey.”
Patel also worked with Nolan on “Tenet” and starred in “Yesterday” and “Don’t Look Up,” as well as the TV limited series “Station Eleven” on HBO.
Benny Safdie as Agamemnon
Benny Safdie plays Agamemnon in “The Odyssey.”
Safdie’s acting credits include “Oppenheimer,” “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “Happy Gilmore 2” and on TV in the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” He has made a larger name as a director with films like “Uncut Gems,” “Good Time” and “The Smashing Machine.”
John Leguizamo as Eumaeus
John Leguizamo plays Eumaeus in “The Odyssey.”
Leguizamo has starred in “Moulin Rouge!” “Romeo + Juliet,” “Spawn,” “To Wong Foo” and “Summer of Sam.” He also voiced Sid in the “Ice Age” franchise and, more recently, appeared in “Zootopia 2” and “The Menu.”