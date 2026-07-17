‘The Odyssey’ Cast and Character Guide

“The Odyssey” is the latest Christopher Nolan epic landing in theaters, and this one boasts his biggest cast yet.

The film adapts Homer’s poem and stars a slew of A-list actors like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and many more. But not all the cast is as recognizable as you’d think and you might walk out of the movie wondering who a certain person was or where you’d seen them before.

Check out our rundown of “The Odyssey’s” massive cast and what other projects you’ve seen them in, below.