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‘The Odyssey’ Cast and Character Guide

Christopher Nolan’s epic is stacked with talent

Jacob Bryant
Tom Holland in "The Odyssey"
Tom Holland in "The Odyssey" (Universal Pictures)

“The Odyssey” is the latest Christopher Nolan epic landing in theaters, and this one boasts his biggest cast yet.

The film adapts Homer’s poem and stars a slew of A-list actors like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and many more. But not all the cast is as recognizable as you’d think and you might walk out of the movie wondering who a certain person was or where you’d seen them before.

Check out our rundown of “The Odyssey’s” massive cast and what other projects you’ve seen them in, below.

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Matt Damon in ‘The Odyssey’ (Universal Pictures)

Matt Damon as Odysseus

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in “The Odyssey.”

Damon is most known for starring in “Good Will Hunting,” “The Martian,” “The Departed” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” He earned a Best Screenplay Academy Award for co-writing “Good Will Hunting” with Ben Affleck and earned acting nominations for “The Martian,” “Good Will Hunting” and “Invictus.”

Tom Holland in "The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal Studios)
Tom Holland in “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal Studios)

Tom Holland as Telemachus

Tom Holland plays Telemachus in “The Odyssey.”

Holland is most known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU. That includes solo films “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and, soon, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” He also appeared in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Anne Hathaway in "The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal Studios)
Anne Hathaway in “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal Studios)

Anne Hathaway as Penelope

Anne Hathaway plays Penelope in “The Odyssey.”

This marks the third time Hathaway has worked with director Christopher Nolan, following “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar.” Her other credits include “The Devil Wears Prada” and its sequel, “Les Misérables” and “The Princess Diaries.”

Robert Pattinson in "The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal Studios)
Robert Pattinson in “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal Studios)

Robert Pattinson as Antinous

Robert Pattinson plays Antinous in “The Odyssey.”

Pattinson worked with Nolan previously on “Tenet.” He’s also most known for playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in “The Batman,” Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” franchise and Cedric Digory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” More recently, he appeared in “The Drama” and “Mickey 17.”

Lupita Nyong'o in "The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal)
Lupita Nyong’o in “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal)

Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy

Lupita Nyong’o plays Helen of Troy in “The Odyssey.”

Nyong’o’s biggest roles have been in “12 Years a Slave,” “Us,” “Black Panther” and its sequel, the voice of Roz in “The Wild Robot” and as Maz Kanata in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy.

"The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal)
“The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal)

Zendaya as Athena

Zendaya stars as Athena in “The Odyssey.”

Like Tom Holland, Zendaya also starred in the “Spider-Man” films as MJ. Her other roles include “Challengers,” “The Greatest Showman” and both of Denis Villenueve’s “Dune” films, as well as “Euphoria” on HBO. Her more recent credits include “The Drama” and soon to be the voice of Shrek and Fiona’s daughter in “Shrek 5.”

Charlize Theron in "The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal Studios)
Charlize Theron in “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal Studios)

Charlize Theron as Calypso

Charlize Theron plays Calypso in “The Odyssey.”

Theron’s biggest roles include playing Aileen Wurnous in “Monster,” Furiousa in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and Cipher in the eighth, ninth and tenth entries in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. She won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in “Monster” in 2004.

Elliot Page in "The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal Studios)
Elliot Page in “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal Studios)

Elliot Page as Sinon

Elliot Page plays Sinon in “The Odyssey.”

Page previously worked with Nolan on “Inception.” His other credits include “Juno,” “Hard Candy,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Whip It.” On the TV front, he also starred in Netflix’s adaptation of “The Umbrella Academy.”

Samantha Morton in "The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal Studios)
Samantha Morton in “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal Studios)

Samantha Morton as Circe

Samantha Morton plays Circe in “The Odyssey.”

Morton has also starred in “Minority Report,” “Synecdoche, New York,” “In America” and “The Messenger.” On the TV side of things, Morton played Alpha for more than 20 episodes on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

Jon Bernthal in "The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal)
Jon Bernthal in “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal)

Jon Bernthal as Menelaus

Jon Bernthal plays Menelaus in “The Odyssey.”

Bernthal has starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Baby Driver,” “King Richard” and “The Accountant,” and is known for playing Frank Castle/The Punisher in the MCU across “Daredevil,” his own titular series and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” He also appeared in “The Bear” and early episodes of “The Walking Dead.”

Himesh Patel in "The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal)
Himesh Patel in “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal)

Himesh Patel as Eurylochus

Himesh Patel plays Eurylochus in “The Odyssey.”

Patel also worked with Nolan on “Tenet” and starred in “Yesterday” and “Don’t Look Up,” as well as the TV limited series “Station Eleven” on HBO.

The Odyssey
“The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal)

Benny Safdie as Agamemnon

Benny Safdie plays Agamemnon in “The Odyssey.”

Safdie’s acting credits include “Oppenheimer,” “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “Happy Gilmore 2” and on TV in the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” He has made a larger name as a director with films like “Uncut Gems,” “Good Time” and “The Smashing Machine.”

John Leguizamo in "The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal)
John Leguizamo in “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal)

John Leguizamo as Eumaeus

John Leguizamo plays Eumaeus in “The Odyssey.”

Leguizamo has starred in “Moulin Rouge!” “Romeo + Juliet,” “Spawn,” “To Wong Foo” and “Summer of Sam.” He also voiced Sid in the “Ice Age” franchise and, more recently, appeared in “Zootopia 2” and “The Menu.”

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Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

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