Christopher Nolan Would Love to Work With Tom Holland Again After ‘The Odyssey’: ‘Everybody Else But Me Knew’ About His Talent

“The Odyssey” boasts a cast stacked with actors that Christopher Nolan has worked with before, but it also includes a few new collaborations — including Tom Holland. And according to the director, he’d love to work with Holland again after being looped in on his talent.

Nolan stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night for an extended interview, teasing what he could about his upcoming epic. Naturally, Colbert gushed about the cast, which includes past Nolan collaborators like Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson and more. But Nolan was just as quick to highlight Holland.

“And [Hathaway’s] son is played by Tom Holland, who’s amazing, who I’ve not worked with before, but would love to work with again,” Nolan said. “I mean, he’s just an incredible talent, as everybody else but me knew before I sort of got into it with him. But he’s so, so great.”

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Colbert then immediately pointed out that Hathaway, Holland and Pattinson have all played superheroes (or, in Hathaway’s case, technically a villain, but more of an antihero). Hathaway played Catwoman for Nolan in “The Dark Knight Rises,” Holland of course plays Spider-Man in the MCU, and Pattinson is Batman.

“And we have Jason Bourne as well,” Nolan quipped, referring to Matt Damon.

Continuing with his line of thought, Colbert wondered if modern-day superheroes are directly tied to stories of Greek heroes, which Nolan readily agreed with.

“Very directly,” he said. “No, they are! I mean, they’re the original superheroes. And a lot of — I mean, even comic book culture, whether you’re talking about Marvel or DC or all the rest — a lot of it comes pretty directly from the Homeric epics.”

“And the thing about Homer is nobody knows if that was a person. You know, they don’t know. I mean, Homer, in a way, is the sort of George Lucas, maybe, of his time.”

You can watch Christopher Nolan’s full interview in the video above.