A24 Cannes Favorite ‘Club Kid’ Gets Tender First Trailer

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“Club Kid” is ready to hit the scene.

The comedic drama, written and directed by Jordan Firstman, who also stars in the film, played as part of the Un Certain Regard section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where it was lavishly praised and quickly acquired by A24. Now the film, about a party promoter who discovers that he has a 10-year-old son he never knew about (Reggie Absolom), is ready to hit theaters starting in November. And we have the brand-new trailer. Watch it below (glow sticks optional).

The movie also stars Diego Calva, Cara Delevingne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Colleen Camp, Vicki Pepperdine, Nigil Whyte, Eldar Isgandarov, Saturn Risin9, Miss Benny and Alaska Riley. It was produced by Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Alex Coco and Galen Core and features a score by “Smile” and “The White Lotus” composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer.

TheWrap’s own review by Zachary Lee out of the Cannes Film Festival noted that Firstman’s debut feature as a director “radiates queer joy.” The review continued: “Firstman’s film is an exploration of a man who has to come to terms with the fact that if he can’t have it all, he has to be judicious about what he will commit his one wild and precious life to.”

You might recognize Firstman from his recent roles on HBO’s “I Love LA” and FX’s “English Teacher,” or from Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel,” where he played Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) guidance counselor, Mr. Wilson. He was also seen in Kenya Barris’ Netflix movie “You People,” opposite Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy.

A24 has been having a very good year, with breakouts like Olivia Wilde’s recent comedy “The Invite,” which debuted at Sundance before going wide this summer; Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s “The Drama,” which made more than $130 million on a budget of $28 million; and the horror sensation “Backrooms,” which has made almost $400 million on a budget of less than $10 million. Not too shabby.

“Club Kid” arrives on Nov. 6 in select theaters, followed by a nationwide rollout.