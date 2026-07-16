‘Cocoon – One Summer of Girlhood’ Debuts English Language Trailer | Exclusive

“Cocoon – One Summer of Girlhood,” a drama based on Machiko Kyo’s manga that marks the directorial debut of Yukimitsu Ina and animation studio SASAYURI, is arriving in theaters in its original Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub, beginning Sept. 4. And ahead of the movie’s debut, we have the new English trailer. Watch it below.

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The animated feature, from a studio founded by Studio Ghibli alum Hitomi Tateno, recently made its North American premiere on July 10 at Japan Cuts, North America’s largest Japanese film festival hosted by New York City-based Japan Society.

“San and Mayu attend an all-girls school on a warm and tranquil island. When war reaches their shores, they are ordered to help nurse the wounded in a military hospital hidden away in a cave. Amidst escalating death and brutality, the friends struggle to find solace in their fragile lives,” reads the official synopsis.

According to the official release, the movie is “brought to screen by a powerhouse team of industry veterans and fresh talent alike,” including animators Akihiko Yamashita (“The Boy and the Heron”) and Shinji Otsuka (“Princess Mononoke”). Director Ina, who worked on the “Star Wars: Visions” section “Tatooine Rhapsody,” also wrote the adaptation alongside Taku Kishimoto. As a bonus for theatrical screenings, fans of the legendary musician kensuke ushio (whose credits include “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc”and “Dan Da Dan”) “will be able to enjoy a special behind-the-scenes look at his process composing the score.”

GKIDS’ upcoming theatrical releases include “Godzilla Minus Zero,” the hugely anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning “Godzilla Minus One,” plus “Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom,” the latest from British animation studio Aardman, both set for release later this year.

“Cocoon – One Summer of Girlhood,” in both dubbed and subtitled versions, hits theaters on Sept. 4.