New ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Trailer Stomps Online as More of the Cast Is Revealed

“Godzilla Minus Zero” arrives in theaters this fall. And now we know much more about the follow-up to 2024’s Oscar-winning, record-breaking “Godzilla Minus One.”

A new teaser trailer has been revealed for the movie, which was once again directed by Takashi Yamazaki. According to the official synopsis, “Godzilla Minus Zero” picks up in 1949, “two years after the tumultuous events of ‘Godzilla Minus One,’ and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity.” Ryunosuke Kamiki returns as Koichi Shikishima, “the hero who stood against Godzilla’s terror” in the previous movie and is joined by Minami Hamabe as Noriko Shikishima, “who miraculously survived Godzilla’s first attack on Tokyo.” Watch the trailer below.

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Joining the “Godzilla Minus Zero” cast is Min Tanaka, who starred in last year’s celebrated “Kokuho.” Tanaka will “take on the pivotal role of Kanji Murakami, a biologist carrying deep psychological scars from the war,” according to the official release.

Toho has also revealed the returning cast from “Godzilla Minus One,” including Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, “who fought alongside protagonist Koichi Shikishima in Godzilla Minus One and now battles the new threat as the director of the Disaster Response Bureau.” Yuki Yamada returns as Shiro Mizushima, “the young crew member of the Shinseimaru who fought on the front lines,” along with Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu, “the captain of the same vessel.” Additionally, Sakura Ando reprises her role as Sumiko Ota, “Shikishima’s neighbor who now runs a local orphanage,” and Miou Tanaka returns as Tatsuo Hotta, “the former captain of the destroyer Yukikaze.”

“Having survived the previous deadly struggle alongside Shikishima, these beloved characters stand ready to face Godzilla once again,” according to the official release.

“Godzilla Minus One” was the highest-grossing Japan-produced “Godzilla” film, earning more than $116 million worldwide and winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, the first time any “Godzilla” film has won an Oscar. (And the first time a Japanese film has won the Best Visual Effects Academy award.)

GKids will release “Godzilla Minus Zero” beginning Nov. 6, including on Imax screens, just a few days after the 72nd anniversary of the character (!). This is the first Japanese film shot for Imax.