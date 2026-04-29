Constantin Film Promotes Kacie Fagan to Director of Development | Exclusive

Constantin Film has promoted Kacie Fagan to director of development at its Los Angeles–based U.S. production arm, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Fagan, who previously served as a creative executive, will continue to report to co-presidents Pamela L. Kunath and Robert Kulzer, who oversee the U.S. office of the German production company.

In her expanded role, Fagan will source film and television material for adaptation — including scripts, books and other IP — evaluate incoming projects, and continue cultivating relationships with writers, directors, agents and managers.

She will also remain in charge of managing Constantin’s development slate, where she was instrumental in shepherding the Colleen Hoover adaptation “Regretting You,” which grossed $90 million worldwide against a $30 million budget in 2025. Produced by Constantin and released stateside by Paramount Pictures last October, the Allison Williams/McKenna Grace-fronted indie was a sleeper box-office hit.

“Kacie continues to be instrumental in the growth of our business, and elevating her is a natural step as we cultivate the in-house talent that helps drive our growing slate of feature films,” Kunath and Kulzer said in a joint statement. “She serves as a foundational player of our team, spearheading our strategy to develop and produce projects with wide commercial appeal and support bold and distinct voices.”

Fagan joined Constantin Film in 2018. She previously worked on the production team at Vice Media on the Viceland series “The Therapist,” and began her career in physical production at Telepictures Productions and 495 Productions.

The promotion comes as Constantin’s U.S. operation continues to ramp up its theatrical output. The company released Gore Verbinski’s “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die,” starring Sam Rockwell and Zazie Beetz, earlier this year through Briarcliff Entertainment.

Up next is “Weapons” filmmaker Zach Cregger’s take on “Resident Evil,” starring Austin Abrams. Produced and co-financed by Constantin, the franchise reboot will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment in September across the U.S. and most of the world, with Constantin Film AG handling its rollout in German-speaking territories.

In development are the supernatural romance “If You Could See Me Now,” directed by Peter Segal and based on the novel by best-selling author Cecelia Ahern, and Josh Boone’s supernatural thriller “Siamese Dream,” from an original script by Boone and frequent collaborator Knate Lee.