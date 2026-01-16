Cristin Milioti has joined the cast for Universal’s upcoming country western comedy from Judd Apatow and Glen Powell.

For now, there are no details about who Milioti will play in the untitled film, which is centered on “a country western star in free fall.” Powell is co-writing the script with Apatow, who will also serve as director. The film is slated to release on Feb. 5, 2027, per reports.

Apatow will produce through his longstanding Apatow Productions overall deal with Universal, while Powell and Dan Cohen will produce through Barnstorm. Kevin Misher will also produce through Misher Films, with senior executive vice president of production development Erik Baiers overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Apatow’s relationship with the studio dates back to his 2005 directorial debut, “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” and he has since directed “Knocked Up,” “Funny People,” “This Is 40,” “Trainwreck” and “The King of Staten Island” for Universal. This new collaboration with Apatow is also the second project to be produced with Universal since Barnstorm announced their first look deal in February.

Powell’s relationship with Universal originates with his starring role in “Twisters,” which over-performed against all industry expectations, becoming the biggest opening for a natural disaster film ever at the domestic box office with $267.8 million. Barnstorm is also producing the recently announced “The Natural Order” for the studio, with Powell attached to star and Barry Jenkins attached to direct.

Misher, meanwhile, has a storied history with Universal Pictures, where he was president of production from 1996 to 2001 and supervised production for some of the studio’s most acclaimed features, including “Erin Brockovich,” “The Fast and the Furious,” “Meet the Parents” and “The Mummy.” He subsequently formed Misher Films, where he has been producing a variety of films over the past two decades, including “Fighting With My Family,” “Coming 2 America” and “You People.”

