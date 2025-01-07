Glen Powell’s Barnstorm Banner Signs First-Look Deal With Universal

Universal Pictures has entered a first-look film partnership with Barnstorm, the production company founded by Glen Powell, the studio announced on Tuesday.

Former 21 Laps veteran Dan Cohen is set to join Barnstorm as a partner.

Powell and the studio are expanding their relationship following the success of “Twisters.” The film, where Powell starred as Tyler Owens, exceeded box office expectations and set a new record for natural disaster movie openings in the U.S. When “Twisters” was released on Peacock in November 2024, it became their most-watched new movie in its first two weeks.

“Barnstorm has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I want our company to be a destination for world class theatrical entertainment. Throughout the process of making ‘Twisters,’ I was so impressed with the leadership of Universal and the vision and ambition of their team across so many departments. We are so honored to call them home,” Powell said in a statement. “Dan Cohen is someone I’ve been a fan of for over a decade. His passion for storytelling and storytellers is inspiring and I’m so proud to call him my partner in this exciting new chapter.”

Peter Cramer, president of Universal Pictures, added: “Glen is the complete package: a talented, charismatic producer, creator, writer and actor at the top of his game, who is committed to entertaining global audiences across all genres. He was an ideal partner throughout the production and release of our hit ‘Twisters,’ and we know that he will continue to expand on his success in the years to come. We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with him, Dan and the Barnstorm team to create compelling new stories for the big screen.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for the nearly 15 years I’ve spent at 21 Laps with Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and the 21 Laps entire team for everything we’ve made together and I wasn’t looking to leave,” Cohen added. “Glen is somebody I’ve admired for a long time and who’s earned every ounce of his success. Partnering with him at Barnstorm is an extraordinary opportunity. We share a passion for pushing creative boundaries, amplifying fresh voices, and telling bold, impactful stories that connect with audiences around the world. People often talk about doing ‘One for me… and one for them.’ But in looking forward to building Barnstorm, the philosophy is, ‘All for me. And all for them.’”

Prior to this deal, Barnstorm produced “The Blue Angels,” “Hitman” and the forthcoming “Chad Powers.”