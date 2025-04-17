Glen Powell to Co-Write, Star in Judd Apatow Country Western Comedy at Universal

Universal Pictures is fast-tracking an untitled original comedy about a country-western star in free fall from co-writers Judd Apatow (“Trainwreck,” “King of Staten Island”) and Glen Powell (“Twisters,” “Hit Man”), the studio announced Thursday. Apatow will direct the film with Powell set to star.

Apatow will produce through his longstanding Apatow Productions overall deal with the studio. Apatow’s relationship with the studio dates back to his 2005 directorial debut, “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” and he has since directed “Knocked Up,” “Funny People,” “This Is 40,” “Trainwreck” and “The King of Staten Island” for Universal.

Powell and Dan Cohen will produce through Barnstorm’s newly minted first look deal with the studio. This new collaboration with Apatow is the second project to be produced with Universal since Barnstorm announced their first look deal in February.

Powell’s relationship with Universal originates with his starring role in “Twisters,” which over-performed against all industry expectations, becoming the biggest opening for a natural disaster film ever at the domestic box office and grossing $267.8 million overall in the domestic box office. Barnstorm is also producing the recently announced “The Natural Order” for the studio, with Powell attached to star and Barry Jenkins attached to direct.

Kevin Misher will produce the Apatow comedy through Misher Films. Misher has a storied history with Universal Pictures, where he was president of production from 1996–2001 and supervised production for some of the studio’s most acclaimed features, including “Erin Brockovich,” “The Fast and the Furious,” “Meet the Parents” and “The Mummy.” Misher subsequently formed Misher Films, where he has been producing a variety of films over the past two decades, including “Fighting With My Family,” “Coming 2 America” and “You People.”

Senior executive vice president of production development Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Apatow is repped by WME, Mosaic, ID and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Powell is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.