David Corenswet Hailed as a Real-Life Superman After Defending Milly Alcock From Photographer at ‘Supergirl’ Premiere

David Corenswet was lauded as a “real life” Superman after coming to co-star Milly Alcock’s defense at the “Supergirl” premiere in New York City on Monday.

In video footage that appeared to be from the red carpet premiere and shared on X, Corenswet, who plays Clark Kent/Superman in James Gunn’s DC Universe, is seen confronting a photographer for touching Alcock’s back without her permission. It’s unclear why the photographer touched Alcock, but it seemed to upset Corenswet, who put himself between the actress and the press line.

It didn’t take long for the clip to take off, with the original poster asking their followers: “Why tf would you put your hands on an actress at their movie premiere as a photographer?”

Why tf would you put your hands on an actress at their movie premiere as a photographer pic.twitter.com/IaMBntXG8B — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 22, 2026

However, countless others were simply happy to see Corenswet’s chivalrous actions. “Protective cousin moment,” one fan wrote on X, referencing the fact that Corenswet and Alcock play cousins in the new “Supergirl” movie.

“Good on David Corenswet for stepping in,” another commented. “A photographer has no business putting their hands on an actress at a red carpet event, or anywhere else.”

A third commented, “bro’s superman in the movies & superman in real life too it seems.” A fourth fan appeared to echo this sentiment, adding beneath the post, “Ugh I love David Corenswet he really is Superman.”

And that’s just a taste of the praise for Corenswet, as the video has been viewed nearly 775,000 times with over 8,000 likes.

“Supergirl” sees Corenswet return as the Man of Steel, but it’s Alcock’s Supergirl/Kara Zor-El who is leading the new superhero movie. Per a logline for the movie, “Supergirl” follows the titular superhero as she “joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.” However, “an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home,” with the trailer showing her beloved dog Krypto (who became a fan favorite in Gunn’s “Superman) in dire trouble.

“Supergirl” soars into theaters on June 26.