‘Supergirl’ Exclusive Clips Land on Spotify for Fans Who Can Solve In-App Scavenger Hunt

Spotify and DC Studios are teaming up to serve “Supergirl” exclusive first look clips to fans who can solve their in-app scavenger hunt.

Ahead of the Milly Alcock-led film’s theatrical release on June 26, Spotify users will be tasked with finding Krypto — who plays a central role in the upcoming movie — across Spotify in order to collect a code that will unlock the clip.

While on Spotify, users will receive clues directing them to the official tracks and theme songs of “Superman” and “Supergirl,” with Krypto appearing across select DCU-owned entities within Spotify. In each instance, Krypto’s appearance will featuring a letter or two as a thought bubble.

Fans should keep note of all the letters they collect to complete a code, which they can enter in the Spotify search section to unlock the exclusive film clip.

As part of the partnership, the “Supergirl” Official Playlist includes playlists for three characters — Supergirl, Ruthye and Lobo — all of which are introduced or curated by stars Milly Alcock and Eve Ridley as well as James Gunn.

Alcock introduces the “Supergirl” playlist, which features tracks like Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!”, No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi” and Djo’s “End of Beginning.”

In Alcock’s video introduction, the star describes Kara as music-driven, and explains how the playlist was crafted to follow her emotional journey throughout the movie.

The Ruthye playlist, introduced by Ridley, features tracks like Hozier’s “Take Me to Church” and Imogen Heap’s “Hide and Seek,” while the Lobo playlist, curated by Gunn, features more hardcore punk and metal, including Fugazi’s “Waiting Room,” Danzig’s “Mother” and Idles’ “I’m Scum.”