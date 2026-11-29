David Fincher is contemplating whether his latest collaboration with Brad Pitt might also be his final feature film.

The filmmaker suggested as much during an appearance on The Ringer’s “The Big Picture” podcast, released Wednesday, while discussing his experience directing “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” the Quentin Tarantino-written follow-up to “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

“In all seriousness, I could see this being my last movie,” Fincher said. “Not because I hated it or not because people didn’t get it, but, you know, I’m 64. And I’ve been directing since I was 20.”

While his dissatisfaction wasn’t with this latest project, Fincher spoke to how his relationship with filmmaking has evolved after more than four decades behind the camera.

“I don’t have as much patience as I once had, and my priorities have expanded, if not changed,” he explained.

The director went on to talk about the way Hollywood approaches movie production, arguing that the industry’s increasingly industrialized processes have come at the expense of filmmaking itself.

“I feel like, a 100 years into making cinema, there has to be a reckoning, and people have to begin to understand that … the greatest disservice that’s ever been done to cinema is the idea of trying to industrialize the process,” he said. “Storytelling is an intimate thing.”

The director also expressed a desire to scale back the demands of production, saying he no longer wanted to work more than 10 hours a day. “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” involved 12-hour shooting days, a schedule Fincher suggested had become increasingly difficult to justify.

“Anything that we’re doing that’s not photographing the actors is time not very well spent,” he said

Fincher also acknowledged using artificial intelligence during post-production on “Cliff Booth,” including to adjust actors’ lip movements when the preferred visual performance and audio performance came from different takes. He described the technology as a way to give editors greater flexibility rather than replace the people working on a production

The filmmaker’s comments arrived amid the backlash “Cliff Booth” has been getting over its use of generative AI, with moviegoers and industry observers questioning the technology’s place in filmmaking and its potential impact on the creative process.

“Cliff Booth” reunited Fincher with Pitt, who reprised his Oscar-winning role as the stuntman-turned-Hollywood fixer. Set in 1977, eight years after the events of Tarantino’s 2019 film, the new story followed Booth as he became entangled in the problems surrounding a TV actor and the people in his orbit.

Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller also star. The film began its exclusive two-week IMAX theatrical engagement Nov. 25, before its Netflix debut scheduled for Dec. 23.