As controversy continues to swirl around his use of AI technology in “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” director David Fincher has outlined his vision for how artificial intelligence can be used to expedite the filmmaking process.

The “Zodiac” and “Social Network” filmmaker appeared on the Wednesday episode of the “Big Picture” podcast to promote “Cliff Booth.” During the ensuing conversation, Fincher explained how he believes AI can be used to cut down on some of the more repetitive aspects of film production.

“I’m imagining a world in the next year where everything that humans do great — like sculpting, painting, aging, blowing fake spiders’ webs into the corner, smoking up a volume, putting a shaft of light in it, putting [a] crazy f—king wig on somebody, doing all their makeup — I can imagine a world where, and I don’t think we’re far away, you hire all the same people,” Fincher said. “You walk into a set that’s beautifully handcrafted and you hire all those people, and you shoot the master. You shoot the master 20, 25 times till you get worked out exactly.”

“You’re doing surface capture at the exact same time that you’re filming, and then you go in, you set all the actors in chairs wherever they land, and they perform from the clavicles up,” Fincher continued. “Same scene, but you move the crew. Crew’s now moving to the next stage. They’re pre-lighting that. They’re getting that ready. So, essentially, the filmmaking process is about just shooting the masters. All of the iteration, the over-shoulders, the close-ups, all that stuff is derived from the material that you do sitting in a chair after everyone leaves.”

According to Fincher, implementing AI technology in this manner could help cut down on the number of takes a scene requires. To prove his point, he referenced his reputation as a filmmaker who demands a high number of takes each scene (a tendency that has been well-documented in making-of materials from the productions of “Zodiac,” “The Social Network” and “Gone Girl”).

“The part that seems to provoke such a violent, vitriolic response in people, ‘Oh my God, he made me do it 20 times,’ I don’t need to do that because I won’t miss focus in AI and I will land the dolly shot in AI and I will be able to make sure that that hair doesn’t cross right in front of your cornea in AI,” Fincher said.

“It’ll still be based on real human beings, and it’ll still be based on the way humans move and how they traverse a set and however they pull up their trousers before they sit down or take their coat off,” he insisted. “All that stuff will be there, but people will only have to do it 15 times.”

When “The Big Picture” host Sean Fennessey asked Fincher if that manner of working appeals to him, the filmmaker replied, “Totally.”

Fincher’s comments come just days after an early round of screenings for “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” resulted in some attendees bemoaning the film’s use of AI afterward. While Fincher himself has not yet directly addressed the blowback to his latest film’s use of the technology, he has been open as of late about his interest in AI as part of the filmmaking process.

“I’m not a Luddite, so I don’t fear the unknown,” the filmmaker said about the technology in a Nov. 19 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “We’re talking about a thing that’s a hundred years old and everyone’s going, ‘Stop. Pencils down. No more iterating. It’s not necessary to have at your fingertips the ability to change the color of that person’s eyes.’”

“It exists. Should we not use it?” he concluded.

His remarks make Fincher one of the few filmmakers working in Hollywood today who has made comments in favor of embracing artificial intelligence. Others, such as Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Nolan, Kane Parsons and Seth Rogen, have either rejected the technology wholesale or questioned its arrival in Hollywood.