Guillermo del Toro Says He Would ‘Rather Die’ Than Use Generative AI in His Films

Guillermo del Toro has made it clear in no uncertain terms that he would “rather die” than use generative AI in any of his films.

The Oscar winner has been busy the past few weeks promoting his latest film, “Frankenstein,” which is playing in select theaters now and is set to debut globally Nov. 7 on Netflix. Based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel of the same name, the film follows Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), a human scientist who stitches together the body parts of countless dead men to create a new, living Creature (Jacob Elordi), despite being unprepared for the consequences of his act of creation.

During an appearance on NPR’s “Fresh Air,” del Toro said he wanted Isaac’s take on Dr. Frankenstein in his film to have the same “arrogance” he sees in contemporary “tech bros.” He used that point of inspiration as a springboard to share his greater, unadulterated thoughts on the current, ongoing emergence of Artificial Intelligence.

“My concern is not Artificial Intelligence, but natural stupidity,” del Toro said. “I think that’s what drives most of the world’s worst features. But I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor be similar in some ways to the tech bros. He’s kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences, and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we’re going.”

“AI, particularly generative AI, I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested,” he added. “I’m 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. … The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, ‘What is your stance on AI?’ And my answer was very short. I said, ‘I’d rather die.’”

At a theatrical screening for “Frankenstein” in mid-October, del Toro was captured on video by Vanity Fair telling the audience in attendance, “F—k AI!” That comment, combined with his thoughts above, have left no question about where del Toro stands in the overall, ongoing conversation about AI and its potential uses and dangers, especially in regards to its place in Hollywood.

Del Toro is one of a number of prominent individuals in the entertainment industry, including Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who have come out against AI in recent years. Others, like Natasha Lyonne, have been more open to embracing the technology.