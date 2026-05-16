Seth Rogen Blasts ‘Stupid Dog S–t’ AI Films, Insists Anyone Who Uses It ‘Shouldn’t Be a Writer’ | Video

Seth Rogen has harsh words for creatives who use AI to create: Rogen, who is promoting his animated film “Tangles,” at the Cannes Film Festival, told Brut that using AI when writing a script means “you shouldn’t be a writer.”

“I don’t understand what it’s supposed to do,” Rogen said after he was asked about the use of AI in filmmaking. “Every time I see a video on Instagram that’s like, ‘Hollywood is cooked,’ what follows is the most stupid dog s–t I’ve ever seen in my life. And if your instinct is to use AI and not go through that process. You shouldn’t be a writer. Because you’re not writing.”

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He added, “Go do something else. And if you don’t want to go through the process, you shouldn’t be a writer. The idea of a tool that makes me write less is not appealing to me, because I like writing.”

Rogen also noted that “Tangles” was is entirely “hand-drawn animation. Every frame has a human touch to it, which is great.”

“Tangles” is set in 1999 and follows 20something Sarah (Abbi Jacobson) as she navigates early adulthood, getting a new job, and the beginning of a relationship. The film is based on Sarah Leavitt’s memoir.

Sarah soon learns her mother Midge (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in her 50s, something that changes life as they know it for Sarah, as well as for her father (Bryan Cranston) and sisters (Pamela Adlon, Beanie Feldman and Sarah Silverman).