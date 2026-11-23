David Fincher explained this week why “Mindhunter” Season 3 will likely never happen, recalling a conversation with Netflix executives about justifying the show’s production costs by making it more like “CSI.”

The “Gone Girl” and “Zodiac” filmmaker appeared on Monday’s episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz to promote his new film, Netflix’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sequel “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.” During the interview, Fincher explained how the costs to make “Mindhunter” quickly ballooned over the course of its two seasons.

According to Fincher, that process began during a “clusterf—k” of a first season, which saw him become the show’s “de facto” showrunner. After the series’ first six scripts by Joe Penhall were “cannibalized” and edited and combined, Fincher and co. were left in a situation where they had to corral as much “manpower” as they could and get a team of writers to hurriedly write the rest of the season’s scripts.

A similar situation apparently occurred during the show’s second season, which led to Netflix executives approaching Fincher about broadening the mainstream appeal of “Mindhunter.”

“Netflix said, ‘Look, we got to be honest with you. There are two million people who love the show, and the show costs $100 million a season. It’s basically guys with styrofoam cups in their hands sitting at stainless steel tables … Is there anything you can do so this audience can grow?’” Fincher recalled.

“I said, ‘What do you mean?’ They said, ‘I don’t know. Like, will they ever run after somebody with a gun in their hand?’ And I said, ‘No, that’s not what it is.’ And they were like, ‘We get it, but we have to ask. Can you make concessions to get closer to ‘CSI’?’” he continued. “I said, ‘No, and I can’t. I won’t. And I don’t think you really want me to.’ And they said, ‘We don’t, but we don’t know how else. How else are we going to grow this?’”

“So every time somebody says to me, ‘Can’t we bring that back?’ I say, ‘You, here’s what I need you to do. You need to go out. You need to make 10 million friends and you need each of them to send me $10, and then I’ll do it,’” Fincher explained. “Things have a time and a place, and the best-laid plans led to not an optimal delivery system or schedule.”

“I love the fact that people finally love the show,” he added.

Fincher’s comments come well over a year after “Mindhunter” star Holt McCallany said in an interview that there was a chance the series could come back as “three two-hour movies.” Unfortunately, Fincher’s latest remarks suggest that those plans, if real, have fallen apart or stalled for the time being.