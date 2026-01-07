David Harbour Departs Tony Gilroy’s ‘Behemoth!’ Film

David Harbour has exited Tony Gilroy’s upcoming drama for Searchlight Pictures, titled “Behemoth!,” TheWrap has learned.

The “Stranger Things” star was slated to appear in the film opposite Pedro Pascal, Eva Victor and Olivia Wilde. However, a spokesperson for Searchlight Pictures has confirmed that Harbour has since “stepped back” from the movie.

This confirmation came shortly after media reports claimed that the extensive rollout for “Stranger Things 5,” which concluded with its final installment on New Year’s Eve, prompted Harbour to depart “Behemoth!” and instead choose to prioritize his rest and mental health.

It’s said Harbour has already been recast in “Behemoth!” — though, specifics on the new cast member were not shared. A representative for Harbour did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Word of Harbour’s casting in “Behemoth!” was announced just three months ago. At the time, little was shared about Harbour’s role, but an official logline for the film noted that the plot follows “a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles.”

Yet, in the weeks following the announcement, Harbour faced multiple controversies. Later in October, the actor’s estranged wife, British singer Lily Allen, released her fifth studio album, “West End Girl,” which seemingly shared intimate details about the breakdown of their marriage. Then, in November, it was reported that Harbour’s “Stranger Things” co-star Millie Bobby Brown filed harassment and bullying claims against him before filming Season 5.

Harbour has not directly responded to the report, but he and Brown did walk the “Stranger Things 5” red carpet together in Los Angeles, Calif. later in November.

Nonetheless, according to IMDB, Harbour has a number of projects in the works, including “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Violent Night 2.”