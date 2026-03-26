‘Deep Water’ Trailer Pits Aaron Eckhart and Sir Ben Kingsley Against Very Hungry Sharks

“Deep Water” is quickly rising.

The film, from Magenta Light Studios, arrives in theaters on May 1 — and we have a brand-new, shark-filled trailer you can watch below.

In “Deep Water,” “a flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai goes down in the middle of the Pacific. After surviving the crash, the survivors soon discover they’re not alone and they must survive the shark infested waters,” per the synopsis. The movie stars Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley, Molly Belle Wright, Angus Sampson, Kelly Gale and Li Wenhan. Gene Simmons (yes, that Gene Simmons) produces alongside Ying Ye, Neal Kingston, Grant Bradley, Dale Bradley, Adrián Guerra, Xavier Parache and Bob Yari.

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The film was directed by Renny Harlin, who has experience with both plane crashes and killer sharks, having directed aerial sequel “Die Hard 2” and “Deep Blue Sea,” a movie that was set at a secret research lab that was breeding genetically modified, super-smart sharks. (Yes, it was known as “Jurassic Shark” at the time.) The Finnish filmmaker also helmed “Cliffhanger,” “The Long Kiss Goodnight,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master” and beloved cult film “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.” He just completed a trilogy of “Strangers” films, with the third chapter opening on Feb. 6.

Netflix also has its killer shark movie, “Thrash,” opening in April. That film, produced by Adam McKay and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Tommy Wirkola, follows a small town that is besieged by a mammoth hurricane and with it the arrival of some very toothy visitors. That film was originally earmarked for a theatrical release this summer from Sony, but they ended up selling the movie to Netflix.

We suspect the team behind “Deep Water” is happier with one less shark in the water.

“Deep Water” splashes down in theaters on May 1.