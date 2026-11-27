Note: Light spoilers ahead for Disney’s “Hexed”

Considering Disney’s “Hexed” is not a Marvel film, you might not have expected to have to stick around for a post-credits scene, but indeed, there is one. The good news is, it doesn’t contain a secret sequel set-up.

No, that happens explicitly in the final minutes of the film itself. After defeating the evil queen and completing the Hexe founders’ spell, witches Billie (Hailee Steinfeld) and Alice (Rashida Jones) wonder if there are more witches out there like them, hinting at the formation of a coven. The credits then roll, set to a cover of The Cars’ song “Magic,” by Steinfeld.

But, if you stick around for a bit, you’ll be treated to a bonus scene, making good on a promise from earlier in the film.

In seeking out help to save her mom, Billie finds herself at the home of Beef Roger Crummchuk (Walton Goggins), her mother’s former familiar. He has a collection of cat figurines that, thanks to her clumsiness, Billie somewhat demolishes. But, she promises to replace the statues that she breaks.

The post-credits scene fulfills that vow, finding Billie, Beef and Alice at the store, buying a whole cauldron’s worth of figurines. The checkout guy is, understandably, a bit perturbed at the three-eyed creature and magical bucket, but makes the sale all the same.

Upon exiting the store, Beef and the cauldron crash through the glass of the door, so Billie magically multiplies the money in her hand, covering those damages as well.

It’s not the most consequential scene in existence, just a fun little bonus you might’ve missed if you popped out of the theater too soon!

Disney’s “Hexed” is now in theaters everywhere.