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Disney’s “Hexed” is the studio’s Thanksgiving offering this year, and it’s got a pretty magical soundtrack to go with the witchiness of the film.

The animated feature stars Hailee Steinfeld as Billie Doe, a young witch who only learns she’s a witch as a teenager. But that’s only because her mom, Alice (Rashida Jones), purposefully suppressed and hid Billie’s powers in order to keep her safe. Obviously, Billie isn’t going to really understand that right away, and what follows is a story of mothers and daughters, and how they come to understand each other.