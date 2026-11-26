Disney’s “Hexed” is the studio’s Thanksgiving offering this year, and it’s got a pretty magical soundtrack to go with the witchiness of the film.
The animated feature stars Hailee Steinfeld as Billie Doe, a young witch who only learns she’s a witch as a teenager. But that’s only because her mom, Alice (Rashida Jones), purposefully suppressed and hid Billie’s powers in order to keep her safe. Obviously, Billie isn’t going to really understand that right away, and what follows is a story of mothers and daughters, and how they come to understand each other.
Despite having Steinfeld as the lead, and being a Disney animated film, it’s not actually a musical. But that’s not to say that Steinfeld doesn’t sing at all.
Here are all the songs in Disney’s “Hexed.”
- “My Girl” by The Mamas & The Papas
- “I Want to Break Free” by Queen
- “Levitating” by Dua Lipa
- “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)”
- “Black Magic” by Little Mix
- “Confident” by Demi Lovato
- “Magic” by Hailee Steinfeld
Disney’s “Hexed” is now in theaters everywhere.