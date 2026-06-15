Duffer Brothers’ First Film for Paramount Lands a Release Date

“Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer, collectively known as the Duffer Brothers, now have a release date for their first film for Paramount. You can expect the “untitled event film” on Nov. 3, 2028.

And that’s literally all we know.

This is, of course, par for the course with the Duffers. Following the surprise success of the first season of “Stranger Things,” subsequent seasons were shrouded in layers of mystery so thick not even Eleven, with her telekinetic powers, could break through.

The untitled event film is the first project to stem from their new four-year deal with Paramount, which was signed last August. As part of the deal’s announcement, it was noted that “this new partnership calls on Matt and Ross Duffer to fulfill an ambition to write, produce, and direct large-scale theatrical films,” something that they would have been unable to do while still at Netflix.

Since “Stranger Things” wrapped up its fifth and final season on New Year’s Eve, there has been a flurry of activity from the Duffers and their Upside Down Pictures shingle, with the debut of “Something Very Bad is Going to Happen” and “The Boroughs,” along with the animated spin-off series “Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85” (with a second season already coming later this year).

There are additional projects within the “Stranger Things” universe that the pair are still working on, including an anime series and a spinoff of the mainline series, rumored to be about the mysterious rock introduced in the final season. There is also a fully decked-out “Stranger Things” complete series box set coming this summer from Arrow. The “Stranger Things” stage show was recently confirmed to close in England and Broadway later this year.

The untitled Paramount project will be the Duffers’ first feature film since 2015’s “Hidden,” which was shot years earlier and only given a cursory release from Warner Bros. (It only made $310,273.)

While details on their Paramount film are currently unknown, we can likely expect the kind of large scale pop entertainment that turned “Stranger Things” from cult streaming curio into a worldwide phenomenon.