First Footage From Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ ‘Dynamic Duo’ Promises Boldest Superhero Tale Since ‘Into the Spider-Verse’

The “Dynamic Duo” approaches.

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation showed off the first footage from the upcoming project – a collaboration between WBPA, Matt Reeves’ production company 6th and Idaho, DC Studios and New Orleans-based animation studio Swaybox Studios (which Warner Bros. now owns a controlling interest in) – during their WBPA presentation at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The name of the presentation was “A New Chapter” – and “Dynamic Duo” definitely represents that in a big, big way.

To explain: “Dynamic Duo” is made with a combination of computer animation, models and large-scale puppetry; the way the characters move and their faces on those characters is genuinely unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. And the Gotham City that the Swaybox team has assembled, by their own admission, is more expansive than any put on film before. You might have watched Swaybox’s test on a puppet of Hogarth from “The Iron Giant,” which was genuinely mind-blowing. But seeing that technology on the scale of a feature-length animated project set in the world of Batman? Truly unstoppable.

The closest analogy is seeing what Christopher Miller, Phil Lord and their entire team were doing on “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” for the first time, both in how cutting-edge the visuals were but also in the way that it was able to translate characters that you know almost on a molecular level and do something wholly unique and unexpected with them.

As for the story of “Dynamic Duo,” it follows two would-be Robins – Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. Told from a teenager’s perspective, we watch as they goof around Gotham and are swayed by two very different adult figures in their lives – for Grayson, it’s Bruce Wayne aka Batman; for Jason Todd, it’s the villainous Red Hood. (At a certain point, Todd assumes the identity of the Red Hood, sometimes for good, sometimes for not-so-good.) There was one beautiful test shot of the Red Hood walking through a subway car; as “Dynamic Duo” director (and Swaybox founder and co-CEO) Arthur Mintz said, when Todd looks in the shiny, reflective Red Hood helmet, he sees himself. When Dick Grayson looks at the helmet, he sees something very different.

Warner Bros. is clearly jazzed about “Dynamic Duo,” already showing off stuff from the movie even with it being very far off at this point, and they are clearly invested in the Swaybox aesthetic, both literally and figuratively (another project is already in development at the studio based on an equally beloved property). And once you see footage from “Dynamic Duo,” you’ll be just as excited. Talk about super.

“Dynamic Duo” finds itself in theaters in 2028.