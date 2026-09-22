Elliot Graham, Oscar-Nominated Editor on ‘Milk,’ Dies at 50

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Elliot Graham, the Oscar-nominated film editor for 2008’s “Milk,” died by suicide on Saturday. He was 50.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed Graham’s cause and date of death in a new report. Word of his passing was first shared by “Milk” producer Dan Jinks, who took to Facebook early Monday morning to pay tribute to the veteran editor.

“The movie ‘MILK’ wouldn’t have come together in the way it did without the amazing work of our editor Elliot Graham,” he wrote. “He was nominated for an Oscar for his role. I learned last night that he took his life over the weekend. I have so many thoughts and feelings about this sweet, kind and quirky man. For now, I’ll just say rest in peace Elliot.”

A representative for Graham did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Graham earned critical acclaim for his work on the aforementioned “Milk” biopic, which starred Sean Penn as Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to public office in California. In addition to Graham’s nomination for Best Film Editing, “Milk” was nominated for eight awards in total, winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for Penn and Best Original Screenplay for writer Dustin Lance Black.

Graham collaborated again with “Milk” director Gus Van Sant a handful of years later, editing the 2011 romantic film drama “Restless” starring Henry Hopper and Mia Wasikowska.

He received critical acclaim in 2022 for his work editing the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” taking home the Best Editing prize with Tom Cross at the 75th BAFTAs.

Additional editing credits include 2003’s “X2,” 2005’s “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” 2006’s “Superman Returns,” 2008’s “21,” 2015’s “Steve Jobs,” 2017’s “Molly’s Game” and 2019’s “Captain Marvel.”