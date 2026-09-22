Robin Williams’ Daughter Renews Plea for Fans to Stop AI Videos of Late Actor: ‘Have Some Shame’

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Zelda Williams, daughter of the late actor Robin Williams, once again called on fans to stop making AI videos of the Oscar winner, telling her followers to “have some shame.”

“That supposedly ‘private video’ of dad that I’ve been shown talking about conspiracies is clearly AI, and not even particularly convincing AI,” the “Lisa Frankenstein” director wrote on X Monday. “Anyone who claims to be a fan who believes it clearly listened to his movies on mute because that voice is robotic and terrible.”

She continued: “That said, a human made a robot create it, and to you I say: leave him out of your delusional bulls–t and let him rest. If you cannot make your case without making a dead man make it more convincing for you, then tell me: who’s the one manipulating the public thru media now?”

As Williams went on, she blasted “this cesspool of an app,” adding, “It’s mostly bots and people willingly being duped by bots at this point so not sure why I feel the need to come back to clarify, but I love him, so I will.”

Before concluding her message, Williams reminded her followers that “just because he’s gone does not mean he’s now your puppet.”

“Have some shame,” she concluded.

This is not the first time the late actor’s children have spoken out against AI depictions of the “Good Will Hunting” star. In fact, back in August, his children specifically revived his Instagram to combat “rampant AI abuse” of his image.

Zak, Zelda and Cody Williams shared a joint statement on their father’s Instagram account at the time, writing, “As we recognize what would be our Dad’s 75th year, we’re grateful to see new generations discovering his work while longtime fans continue to celebrate the joy he brought into their lives.”

“As technology evolves, we want this to be a safe, trusted place where the stories, photos, videos, and memories shared reflect his legacy with authenticity, warmth, and care,” the statement continued. “This is our way of sharing his unique talent and humor with the world, including the moments that made us and so many of you laugh, as we remember our Dad’s extraordinary life and work. He continues to inspire us and delight people all over the world.”

Additionally, back in October 2025, Williams posted on Instagram and asked her followers to stop sending her AI videos of her father.

“Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t,” she wrote at the time. “If you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”