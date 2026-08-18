Robin Williams’ Kids Revive His Instagram to Combat ‘Rampant AI Abuse’ of Late Actor’s Image

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Robin Williams‘ children revived the late actor’s Instagram account on Monday, sharing their intention to turn it into a “safe, trusted place” where his work can be shared in order to combat the ongoing “rampant AI abuse” of his image.

Zak, Zelda and Cody Williams shared a joint statement on their father’s Instagram account, writing, “As we recognize what would be our Dad’s 75th year, we’re grateful to see new generations discovering his work while longtime fans continue to celebrate the joy he brought into their lives.”

“As technology evolves, we want this to be a safe, trusted place where the stories, photos, videos, and memories shared reflect his legacy with authenticity, warmth, and care,” the statement continued. “This is our way of sharing his unique talent and humor with the world, including the moments that made us and so many of you laugh, as we remember our Dad’s extraordinary life and work. He continues to inspire us and delight people all over the world.”

The account has been inactive since Williams’ death in 2014. However, in a separate Instagram story shared on her personal account, Zelda Williams offered further insight into her and her siblings’ decision to bring their dad’s social media profile back.

“I’m sorry if anyone found Dad’s old page posting again to be triggering. Believe me, I know it’s a little strange,” she wrote. “Making that space into one where people can find authentic clips and photos of him is one of the best ways we’ve now found to fight back against rampant AI abuse of his voice and likeness on here.”

“Might be a drop in the bucket, but we’re trying,” Zelda concluded. “Sending you all a big hug on this random Monday.”

The Internet has been flooded in recent years with AI-generated videos of deceased celebrities, often referred to as “slop,” and Williams has been the star of countless. With that in mind, it is worth noting that her statement Monday is not the first time Zelda has spoken out about AI videos of her father’s image.

In October 2025, she took to Instagram to ask her followers to stop sending her AI videos of her father.

“Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t,” Zelda wrote at the time. “If you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”