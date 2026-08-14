Michael Giacchino’s Dino-mite ‘End of Oak Street’ Score Gets Vinyl Release From Mutant | Exclusive

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“The End of Oak Street,” one of the very best movies of the summer (and the year, for that matter) stomps into theaters this weekend.

In the movie, a suburban neighborhood is lifted out of the early 1980s and sent back in time to the era of the dinosaurs; everyday folk are forced to fend for their lives against all matter of prehistoric monstrosity. And much like the neighborhood at the center of “Oak Street,” you’ll feel like the movie was transported from an earlier, more glorious time for movies – specifically the ’80s, where high-concept, Steven Spielberg-produced delights would frequently pack your local theater.

One of the biggest charms of “The End of Oak Street” is the twinkly score by Michael Giacchino, which conveys both the familial drama of the movie and the terror that shows up at their door. We are thrilled to reveal the vinyl release of Giacchino’s “End of Oak Street” original score, which will be available exclusively from Mutant, in partnership with WaterTower Music, later this morning.

“Michael Giacchino is no stranger to the genre of man vs beast – having become the go-to maestro behind such franchises as ‘Jurassic World,’ ‘Planet of the Apes,’ ‘Lost,’ ‘Cloverfield’ and so many more. But its his fine-tuned, emotional observations in his score for ‘The End of Oak Street’ that go beyond his usual ear-worm, and head straight for your heart,” Mutant co-founder Mo Shafeek shared in a statement. “His music at once raises the high-concept stakes and simultaneously grounds them in emotional truth. It’s like a movie that was made JUST for a Michael Giacchino score.”

Mutant/Watertower

Music by Michael Giacchino, featuring original illustrated art by Nicholas Moegly. Pressed on 2x 140gm Color vinyl, also available on CD.

Tracklist:

Side One

1. A Thin Flowervale Between Life and Death

2. Horticulture Club

3. A Good Fence Is the Best Defense

4. Father and Father Away

5. The Family Loners

6. The Light in the Static

7. Let Sleeping Dogs Library

8. Something Weird This Way Comes

9. No More Mr. Nice Geyser

Side Two

1. A Den of Coelophysis or The Swamp Drains You

2. Strung Out Theory

3. A Few Fries Short of a Happy Mel

4. Spoiled Platts, Pt. 1

5. Spoiled Platts, Pt. 2

Side Three

1. Lurch and Rescue

2. Sphere Street Blues

3. Reunion Station

4. One Good Mate Deserves Another

5. Once and for Allosaurus

6. Don’t Be Sorrow with Me

7. Mi Casa Boo Casa

Side Four

1. The Starbuck Stops Here

2. Old Pool Politics

3. I Need a Little Space-Time

4. The Swap of the Ages

5. Main on End of Days 6. The End of Oak Suite