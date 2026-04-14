Film Independent Names PBS Vet Juan Devis as President

Film Independent named veteran media executive Juan Devis as its next president, the nonprofit arts organization announced Tuesday. Devis, who previously served as CCO at the Public Media Group of Southern California (PBS SoCal | KCET), will assume the role on April 20.

“This is a pivotal moment for Film Independent as we enter our next era, and I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Juan Devis as our next president,” Acting President Brenda Robinson said in a statement. “Juan brings a rare blend of institutional leadership and independent production experience, from overseeing award-winning programming at PBS SoCal, to his work at Ninety-Three Media. His track record of expanding how independent stories reach audiences and elevating distinguished voices makes him the ideal choice to lead the organization forward.”

Devis succeeds longtime president Josh Welsh, who died in December 2024. In Welsh’s honor, Film Independent recently established the Josh Welsh Legacy Fund, which has raised $1 million to support year-round artist programs.

Search committee co-chairs Alix Madigan and Eric d’Arbeloff led the selection process and noted Devis stood out for his alignment with the organization’s mission of “championing artistic voices and building community — in a way that transcends the rapidly shifting landscape.”

“I’ve spent my life creating access, building ecosystems and championing diverse voices, because I believe that a healthy, inclusive and sustainable independent film community isn’t just good for artists—it’s essential for our culture,” Devis said of his appointment. “I am looking forward to helping build Film Independent’s future as a resilient, globally connected, multi-platform ecosystem that sustains and celebrates independent film and media worldwide.”

At PBS SoCal, Devis oversaw a creative team and production slate that garnered more than 30 Emmy Awards, along with honors from the James Beard Foundation and the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards. His credits include series such as “Artbound,” “Migrant Kitchen,” and “Broken Bread With Roy Choi.”

He also co-founded Ninety-Three Media, a production company focused on independent film, documentary and emerging media, and currently serves on the boards of the Snap Foundation and the California Cultural and Historical Endowment.