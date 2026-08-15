First ‘New Simpsons Movie’ Footage Features Baseball Shenanigans

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

At D23, Disney showed off the first footage from “The New Simpsons Movie,” which is headed to theaters next September.

And the footage was, thankfully, hilarious. A riff on “The Natural” (much like the iconic Season 3 episode “Homer at the Bat”), it shows that there is still plenty of gas in the “Simpsons” tank – particularly for movies.

The “New Simpsons Movie” footage showed Homer and the gang at a baseball game as they chase a runaway ball. Eventually the entire town is going for the ball, which goes into Moe’s Tavern, where his pickled eggs are mistaken for the ball. The chase continues – through an ER, down the street, into the Duff Brewery. The ball winds up in a giant tank of beer, with Homer chasing it through the refinery and eventually getting blasted out of a smokestack.

Homer winds up back in the baseball stadium, with Bart casually picking up the ball. Cue an enraged “D’oh!” — not only from Homer but from everyone who chased the ball with him.

The footage was mostly storyboards, mostly in color, but with temp music. At one point, you could hear a particularly memorable cue from Jan De Bont’s “Speed.”

The sequel was announced back in September 2025 with the tagline “Homer’s coming back for seconds.” By the time of its release, “The Simpsons” will be ready for its 39th season.

The original “Simpsons Movie” arrived in theaters on July 21, 2007. It grossed $536.7 million globally. In that film, Bart wrote on the chalkboard in the iconic opening credits gag that he “will not wait 20 years to make another movie.” Unfortunately, he ended up waiting 20 years and some change. Back to the chalkboard, Bart!

“The New Simpsons Movie” arrives on September 3, 2027.