GKids Brings Acclaimed Films From Mamoru Oshii, Hideaki Anno to Blu-ray With Deluxe Packages | Exclusive

GKids, the Academy Award-winning producer and distributor behind “The Boy and the Heron” and countless others, announced a brand-new slate of home video releases that will be available exclusively at the GKids online store.

The titles, “built specifically for collectors,” offer the definitive physical editions of four films – 2005’s “Linda Linda Linda,” 2024’s “Look Back,” 1998’s “Love & Pop” and 1985’s “Angel’s Egg.” These titles are now available for pre-order at the GKids store, each loaded with special features, along with custom artwork and premium collectible packaging. Hell yes.

“As a team of home video collectors and enthusiasts we strive to honor the legacies and fandoms of the films and television shows that we distribute,” GKids’ Director of Home Entertainment Alison Kozberg shared in a Sunday statement as part of Anime Expo 2026. “By investing in thoughtfully curated, enduring releases, we are preserving these landmark works for future generations. We hope to deepen connections to production history and craftsmanship, celebrate amazing artists, and create sets that are beautiful, meaningful and worth holding onto.”

GKids, largely in partnership with Shout! Studios, has released some of the very best box sets and standalone editions of animated classics from around the world – everything from the aforementioned “The Boy and the Heron” to an outrageously wonderful “Neon Genesis Evangelion” box set to the season sets of recent favorites like “Dan Da Dan” and “Arcane.” Whether you’re an animation die-hard or a more casual fan, they all offer plenty to love.

And these movies are all so exciting. As GKids notes, the live-action “Linda Linda Linda” is “acknowledged by many as one of the greatest Japanese films of the 21st century;” “Angel’s Egg” is an early, deeply unsettling curio from Mamoru Oshii, who worked in collaboration with “Final Fantasy” illustrator Yoshitaka Amano and has been very hard to find over the last few years (making this new 4K disc even more exciting); “Look Back” is an acclaimed adaptation of the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto (creator of “Chainsaw Man”); and “Love & Pop” is the first commercial live-action feature by “Neon Genesis Evangelion” creator Hideaki Anno and it is nuts. In a great way.

Each of these new releases “has been carefully curated to deliver a premium, collector-focused home entertainment experience.” More details on each title can be found below:

GKIDS

LINDA LINDA LINDA Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release Date: August 25, 2026

Features a rigid outer case and specialty packaging, with bonus content such as an exclusive sticker sheet, a new essay “There’s a Beauty that Can’t Be Seen in Photos” by David Ehrlich, behind the scenes featurette and more.

Pre-order Link

GKIDS

Look Back Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release Date: September 8, 2026

Contains bonus features like The Making of Look Back, audio commentary, director and cast interviews, trailers, a 160-page art booklet and more.

Pre-order Link

GKIDS

Angel’s Egg Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release Date: September 22, 2026

With specialty packaging featuring stunning artwork by Yoshitaka Amano, additional bonuses include four exclusive art cards illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano, an exclusive booklet featuring a new essay by Danielle Burgos and more.

Pre-order Link

GKIDS

LOVE & POP (HD Blu-ray)