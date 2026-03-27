Glen Powell Joins ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ as Star Fox | Video

Glen Powell has joined the battle, providing the voice of Star Fox in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.”

The actor shared the news in a Nintendo-themed Instagram video on Friday, captioned: “Born to Barrel Roll.”

Brie Larson (Rosalina), Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.) and Donald Glover (Yoshi) are also set for the sequel, joining returning voice actors Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The first Star Fox video game was launched on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1993, but the franchise hit new heights with Star Fox 64 on the Nintendo 64 in 1997. Fox McCloud has since become a mainstay in the Super Smash Bros. games.

Powell is famous for his live-action roles in “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Anyone But You,” “Twisters” and “The Running Man,” but he has plenty of voice acting credits with projects like “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous,” “All Hail King Julien” and “Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood.”

Directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the Illumination sequel’s screenplay was written by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel. Brian Tyler also returned to compose the score. The film was co-financed by Nintendo and Universal Pictures, who is handling its worldwide release.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” smashes into theaters on April 1.