‘Goat’ Narrowly Leads ‘Wuthering Heights’ For No. 1 at Slow Box Office With $14 Million

As most of this slow post-Valentine’s weekend’s new releases have opened to less than $5 million, Sony Pictures Animation’s “Goat” has found a foothold with audiences at the box office, earning an estimated $14 million second weekend to put it in a tight race with Warner Bros./MRC/LuckyChap’s “Wuthering Heights” for the No. 1 spot

Sony estimates a 49-52% second weekend drop from the original title’s $27.2 million 3-day opening, giving it a domestic total of approximately $54 million after 10 days in theaters. Compared to recent early-year animated films, that puts “Goat” on par with the 10-day total of DreamWorks’ 2025 film “Dog Man.” Industry estimates have “Goat” doing slightly better at around $15.5 million this weekend.

With Pixar’s “Hoppers” arriving in two weeks, “Goat” is finding the momentum it needs from strong audience word-of-mouth to earn a $100 million-plus domestic run in theaters. If and when it gets to that milestone, it will join Pixar’s “Elemental” and Illumination’s “Migration” as only the third original film since the pandemic to do so.

Just behind “Goat” is “Wuthering Heights,” which is also estimated for a second weekend of around $14 million for a 10-day total of approximately $60 million. As TheWrap noted earlier this week, “Wuthering Heights” is part of a series of Hollywood films aimed at women that will continue next month with Universal’s “Reminders of Him,” films that won’t be tentpole-level successes but provide the secondary support that theaters used to consistently enjoy before the pandemic.

In third is Lionsgate’s “I Can Only Imagine 2,” the sole newcomer in the top 5 with an $8-9 million opening weekend from 3,105 locations. The film is a sequel to the 2018 faith-based inspirational title “I Can Only Imagine,” which led to the launch of Jon and Andrew Erwin’s Kingdom Story Company after grossing $83.1 million domestically.

With a budget of $18 million, the sequel should easily clear its break-even point, though the movie is opening to roughly half the $17.1 million its predecessor earning on its launch. But like its predecessor, “I Can Only Imagine 2” earned an A+ on CinemaScore, winning over fans of the film’s subject, MercyMe vocalist Bart Millard.