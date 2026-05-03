Everything New on HBO Max in May

HBO Max has a slew of new movies and TV shows hitting the streaming service in May that are worth your time.
The heavy hitters landing on the streamer in May are topped by Valentine Day’s blockbuster romance “Wuthering Heights.” The adaptation from “Saltburn” and “Promising Young Woman” filmmaker Emerald Fennell stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi and – although divisive – proved to be an entertaining unpacking of the classic novel.
Charli XCX’s film “The Moment” also arrives to streaming toward the end of the month for a heightened and fictionalized look at the performer’s push to move on from Brat Summer.
(Coincidentally, Charli XCX was involved in both “The Moment” and “Wuthering Heights,” having soundtracked the latter feature with a companion album timed to its release.)
But that’s not all! Here is everything else coming to HBO Max in May 2026.
May 1
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- A Good Day to Die Hard: Extended Cut
- Despicable Me
- Dillinger
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
- Enter The Dragon
- Green Mansions
- House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 254 (HGTV)
- Insecuritea: An Insecure Podcast, Seasons 4 & 5 (HBO)
- Insidious: The Last Key
- Kansas City Bomber
- Keeper of the Flame
- Knute Rockne: All American
- Love, Simon
- Maine Cabin Masters, Season 12 (Magnolia Network)
- Mary of Scotland
- My Lottery Dream Home, Season 18 (HGTV)
- Mystery Street
- Passage to Marseille
- Pitch Perfect 3
- Saltburn
- Scene of the Crime
- Shadow of a Woman
- Shadow on the Wall
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
- Story of Louis Pasteur
- The Babe Ruth Story
- Catfish
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The End of Summer
- The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice
- The Florida Project
- The George Raft Story
- The Life of Emile Zola
- The Munekata Sisters
- The Only Son
- The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond
- The Sea of Grass
- The Wagons Roll at Night
- The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1963)
- There Was a Father
- They Won’t Believe Me
- Walk the Line
- Walk the Line: Extended Cut
- Without Love
- Wuthering Heights (2026)
May 2
- Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 6 (Discovery)
- Zillow Gone Wild, Season 3 (HGTV)
May 4
- 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)
- Insidious: The Red Door (2023)
- Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 2 (Max Original)
- Perilous Passage: Birth in America
May 5
- 50 Years of Apple with Bill Weir, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
May 6
- House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 3 (HGTV)
May 7
- Bad Foot Clinic, Season 1 (TLC)
May 8
- Greenland 2: Migration (Lionsgate)
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 210 (HGTV)
- The Palu Family: Under a Dark Spell (HBO Original)
- We Are Jeni, Season 1 (ID)
May 9
- Deadliest Catch, Season 22 (Discovery)
- K-Everything with Daniel Dae Kim (CNN Original)
- Song of the Samurai, Season 1
May 11
- 90 Day Diaries, Season 8 (TLC)
- 90 Day Fiancé, Season 12 (TLC)
- Filthy Fortunes, Season 2 (Discovery)
- Home Town: Inn This Together, Season 1 (HGTV)
May 12
- BBQ Brawl, Season 7 (Food Network)
- Behind the Bars: Shot in the Spotlight (HBO Original)
- U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team (HBO Original)
May 13
- Chopped Castaways, Season 1 (Food Network)
- The A List: 15 Stories from Asia and Pacific Diasporas (HBO Original)
May 14
- On The Roam, Season 2 (Max Original)
May 15
- Lurker (Mubi)
May 16
- The Last Woodsmen, Season 3 (Discovery)
May 18
- In the Eye of the Storm: Chasers, Season 1 (Discovery)
May 19
- Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 2 (Discovery)
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Weed 8: Weed and Women (CNN Original)
- Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast, Season 1
May 20
- Baylen Out Loud, Season 3 (TLC)
May 21
- Conspiracies & Coverups, Season 1 (Discovery)
- Slaves of Faith: Heralds of the Gospel (HBO Original)
May 22
- Batwheels, Season 3C (Cartoon Network)
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 211 (HGTV)
- House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 255 (HGTV)
- Josh Johnson: Symphony (HBO Original)
- The Yogurt Shop Murders, Ep. 105 (HBO Original)
May 24
- The Many Lives of Benjaman Kyle, Season 1 (ID)
- Tomb Raider (2018)
May 26
- 90 Day The Single Life: Between The Sheets, Season 5 (TLC)
- Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Season 3 (CNN)
- Food Network’s Top 10, Season 1 (Food Network)
- Rampage (2018)
May 27
- A Complete Unknown
- Castle Impossible, Season 2 (HGTV)
- Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 40 (Food Network)
May 29
- House of the Dragon (with ASL)
- Miss You, Love You (HBO Original)
- The Moment (A24)
May 30
- Belle Collective: Birmingham, Season 1 (OWN)
- House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 256 (HGTV)
May 31
- We Baby Bears, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)