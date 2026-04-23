The 3 Best Movies on HBO Max This Weekend

This week’s movies to look into are for the eclectic crowd.
HBO Max has been enjoying an avalanche of great new streaming offerings and seen the positive effects of hype for upcoming sequels bringing a boost to the previous movies available to stream. Whether it is catching up on recent releases or doing a bit of homework to prepare for some big films coming out later this year, this weekend the streamer could be your best friend.
These are the three movies to check out on HBO Max this weekend.
Dust Bunny
If you’re looking for something wholly unique, you won’t have to scroll much further than “Dust Bunny.” The film stars Mads Mikkelsen and feels like a fever-dream fairy tale spliced with John Wick action. Come for the shootouts and assassin-on-assassin massacres, and stay for a Spielbergian story about a reluctant killer and the young girl he is being asked to protect.
Practical Magic
“Practical Magic” is the latest beloved classic getting a legacy sequel 20 years removed from the original. The cozy fall film about sisters visiting with their aunts who practice witchcraft has become a staple for many when October rolls around. But for the first time in decades, new stories about the Owens family will land this Fall, and the trailer just dropping, the original is begging for an April rewatch.
Dune Parts 1 and 2
The footage for “Dune: Part Three” lit up the CinemaCon screens last week and hype has never been higher for the final entry in Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy. With that excitement up, it could be the perfect time to jump back into the first two installments. Most people might be saving their rewatches for “Dune: Part One” and “Dune: Part Two” for when it gets closer to the release of the final film in December but why not just double down and watch now and then.