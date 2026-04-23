The 3 Best Movies on HBO Max This Weekend

This week’s movies to look into are for the eclectic crowd.

HBO Max has been enjoying an avalanche of great new streaming offerings and seen the positive effects of hype for upcoming sequels bringing a boost to the previous movies available to stream. Whether it is catching up on recent releases or doing a bit of homework to prepare for some big films coming out later this year, this weekend the streamer could be your best friend.

These are the three movies to check out on HBO Max this weekend.