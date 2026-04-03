The Top 21 New Movies Streaming Now

April is here, and with it comes a slew of new movies hitting the various streaming services. Not only are there big films in theaters this month, but several hits from the last few months are making their streaming debut in April, including the Sydney Sweeney hit “The Housemaid,” Timothee Chalamet’s Oscar hopeful “Marty Supreme” and Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice.”

But that’s not all! There’s plenty more. We sifted through everything new to streaming in April to make a curated list of the best new movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+ and more this month, so let this guide serve as your one-stop shop when you’re trying to figure out what to watch.

In addition to those theatrical hits making their streaming debuts, April also brings several streaming-original movies — there’s Jonah Hill’s new movie “Outcome” starring Keanu Reeves on Apple TV, a laugh-out-loud comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser, and a Netflix shark movie you have to see to believe.

Check out our list of the best new movies streaming in April below.

The Housemaid

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney in “The Housemaid” (Lionsgate)

Starz – April 1

One of last year’s surprise hits, “The Housemaid,” based on Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel, is finally home. In “The Housemaid,” Sydney Sweeney plays a young woman who goes to work for a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar), soon getting a little too involved in their lives before realizing the dark secret at the heart of their seemingly picture-perfect American life. Directed by Paul Feig, whose credits include “A Simple Favor” (and its iffy sequel) and “Bridesmaids,” somehow managed to resurrect the R-rated erotic thriller, a style of page-turning suspense movie that hasn’t taken purchase since the 1990’s, making nearly $400 million on a budget of just $35 million. And what’s more, he somehow managed to turn that into a franchise for adults, with a sequel (“The Housemaid’s Secret”) already on the way for 2027, this time co-starring Kirsten Dunst.

Crime 101

Amazon MGM Studios

Prime Video – April 1

“Crime 101” opened earlier this year and was oddly overlooked, especially given the talent involved – the cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbarro, Halle Berry and Nick Nolte, the script is based on a story by modern crime master Don Winslow and it was written and directed by Bart Layton, who made 2018’s terrific “American Animals.” Also, the movie is very good. Hemsworth stars as a slick thief, who usually hits places and people off the 101 highway in Los Angeles. Berry is an insurance adjustor. And Ruffalo is a dogged detective determined to prove that his theory (that all of the crimes are perpetrated by one very good professional) is correct. How the different narrative strands intersect and are pulled apart, is where the niftiness of “Crime 101” really shines.

“Crime 101” succeeds as a sophisticated, immaculately produced thriller made for adults and populated by movie stars, something that is increasingly rare in our IP-obsessed, risk-averse cinematic landscape. The movie might have disappointed when it was released, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy it now. Just know you’ll probably ask yourself, Why didn’t I go see this in the theater? At the very least, turn your home sound system all the way up – it’s got an ingenious sound mix and a killer score by British electronic artist Blanck Mass. “Crime 101” deserves it.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Ralph Fiennes in ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Netflix – April 1

When Danny Boyle and Alex Garland sold the idea of making a sequel to their groundbreaking “28 Days Later,” they sold it as a trilogy of films. First was “28 Years Later,” which Boyle directed and came out in 2024 — one of the year’s best films. And they also shot the next film, “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” back-to-back with that movie, with Nia DaCosta in the director’s chair. While the third film, which would bring Boyle back and star Cillian Murphy, is up in the air, at the very least “The Bone Temple” got made and now it’s on Netflix. The sequel continues the story from “28 Years Later,” this time focusing on Ralph Fiennes’ Dr. Kelson.

Mission: Impossible 1-5

Paramount

Netflix – April 1

One of the best movie franchises of all time — and, uniquely, one that gets better as it goes along — the “Mission: Impossible” movies make for a fine binge-watch, and the first five are on Netflix now. Start with Brian De Palma’s paranoia-laced original, followed by John Woo’s balletic “M:I 2,” then J.J. Abrams’ romantic “M:I 3,” then you get to Brad Bird’s truly global (and jaw-dropping) “Ghost Protocol,” and then of course there’s Christopher McQuarrie’s “Rogue Nation,” which introduced Rebecca Ferguson’s terrific Ilsa Faust. Plus, while Netflix doesn’t have the magnificent “Fallout” streaming, it does have 2023’s “Dead Reckoning,” which has its moments.

The Devil Wears Prada

20th Century Fox

HBO Max – April 1

If you’re wondering where to stream “The Devil Wears Prada” before the sequel hits theaters next month, HBO Max is your answer. One of the greatest comfort watches of all time, this tale of Anne Hathaway’s journalist-turned-fashion-assistant hits all the right notes, and everyone’s back for the sequel so you know you need to give it one more watch before heading to the theater.

The Mummy and The Mummy Returns

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in “The Mummy” (Credit: Universal)

HBO Max – April 1

First of all yes, there is a new “Mummy” movie hitting theaters this month. No, it’s not connected to the Brendan Fraser/Rachel Weisz “Mummy” movies, but it is a good excuse to give these swashbuckling adventure films another watch. “The Mummy” is an absolute joy (and they’re making another one!), and while “The Mummy Returns” is a pretty significant downstep, it’s at least fun to see Fraser and Weisz banter off of one another again.

Deathstalker

Daniel Bernhardt and an anthropomorphic pig monster in ‘Deathstalker’ (Shout! Factory)

Shudder – April 3

“Deathstalker” is tons of fun. It’s a remake of a marginal 1983 movie of the same name, part of a glut of sword-and-sandal fantasy movies from the period that failed to catch on but are now fondly remembered as cult relics. (They always had great posters and “Deathstalker” was no exception.) The original movie inspired several sequels, the last of which was released in 1991. The fact that anyone would want to remake “Deathstalker” is part of what makes this remake so charming, but the fact that writer/director Steven Kostanski, who made “Frankie Freako” and “Psycho Goreman,” packs so much heart and gore and rubber monsters into the movie’s svelte 103-minute runtime, well, you can’t help but love it. It’s also lovely that Daniel Bernhardt, one of the hardest working stunt professionals in the business, takes center stage and Patton Oswalt voices his troll sidekick (named Doodad), and, really, what more do you need to know? It’s a hoot.

Pizza Movie

Sean Giambrone and Gaten Matarazzo in “Pizza Movie” (Hulu)

Hulu – April 3

Hulu describes the movie as such: “A shy college student and his reckless roommate set out on a simple mission to grab pizza; but after a strange dose of a mind-bending experimental drug, they’re thrust into a chaotic night of absurd encounters, wild hallucinations, and unexpected revelations that could change their lives forever.” It stars two likable young actors (Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambrone), with a fun supporting cast (including Lulu Wilson, Jack Martin, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Daniel Radcliffe and Sarah Sherman) and it was written and directed by Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, known collectively as BriTANicK. “Pizza Movie” had its world premiere recently at the SXSW Film Festival, which is exactly the sort of place where something called “Pizza Movie” would play well. (It was warmly reviewed.) And it’s just nice to have another movie like “Superbad” or “The Hangover” – broad, R-rated hangout movies that don’t insult your intelligence and are good for a fun, disposable time. Have your favorite pizza joint on speed dial. It’s a whole “Pizza Movie”/pizza night vibe.

Alien: Romulus

Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine in “Alien: Romulus” (20th Century Studios)

HBO Max – April 3

(Also – Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut, Alien, Alien 3, Alien 3: The Assembly Cut, Alien Resurrection, Alien Resurrection: Special Edition, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut, Alien: Director’s Cut, Aliens, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, Aliens: Director’s Cut, AVP: Alien vs. Predator)

You’d think that Disney would want “Alien” to stay put on Disney+/Hulu mothership, as it is one of the marquee franchises for the company following its acquisition of the 21st Century assets. But here we are. Not only is “Alien: Romulus,” the most recent entry in the series, premiering on the service. If you never saw that one, it’s set in between “Alien” and “Aliens” and has a very likeable cast and some standout sequences (including a set piece in zero gravity that is just stunning). But more than “Alien: Romulus,” all of the movies are migrating to HBO Max – including multiple versions of several of the movies. “Alien vs. Predator” Extended Cut, “Alien,” “Alien 3”, “Alien 3” The Assembly Cut (a rough approximation of David Fincher’s original intended version, before Fox meddling), “Alien Resurrection,” “Alien Resurrection” Special Edition, “Alien vs. Predator: Requiem” Extended Cut, “Alien” Director’s Cut, “Aliens,” “Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem,” “Aliens” Director’s Cut (we wholly endorse this version, especially because it had the scenes that would have won Sigourney Weaver the Best Actress Oscar instead of merely being nominated) and “AVP: Alien vs. Predator” all appear on HBO Max. Because in space (or on a competing direct-to-consumer streaming service) no one can hear you scream.

Game Night

“Game Night” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

HBO Max – April 4

It’s time we talk openly and honestly about “Game Night” being one of the great cinematic comedies of the modern era. Because it really is. Directed by the great John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who helmed the similarly impressive and underseen “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Game Night” concerns a bland suburban couple (Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams), whose weekly game night takes a dangerous turn. With an excellent supporting cast that includes Jesse Plemons, Lamorne Morris, Sharon Horgan, Billy Magnussen, Kyle Chandler, Danny Huston and Michael C. Hall, a killer score from Cliff Martinez and genuinely beautiful cinematography from Barry Peterson, it’s the rare R-rated big screen comedy that actually feels like a real movie. Endlessly rewatchable and just as quotable, if for some reason you haven’t seen “Game Night,” it’s time to remedy that ASAP.

Sirāt

Stefania Gadda, Joshua Liam Henderson and Sergi López in “Sirāt” (Neon)

Hulu – April 6

“Sirāt,” which premiered at last year’s Cannes Film Festival to rapturous reviews, before being acquired by NEON and later nominated for the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards, is a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Set largely at a dusty outdoor electronic music festival, the film follows Luis (Sergi López, who you might remember as the evil general in Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth”) and his son Esteban (Bruno Núñez Arjona) and their dog Pipa, as they desperately search for their missing daughter. They fall in with a group of grungy ravers as the search for Luis’ daughter becomes more dangerous. (We should also mention that somewhere in the background, World War III has erupted.) Combining elements of William Friedkin’s “Sorcerer” with something like Doug Liman’s “Go,” “Sirāt” is a truly singular experience, one that becomes increasingly dark and devastating as the runtime rolls on. But for those who are on the movie’s wavelength, the movie can feel like a breath of fresh air in an arid cinematic landscape largely consisting of the same-old, same-old.

Outcome

Keanu Reeves in “Outcome” (Credit: Apple Original Films)

Apple TV – April 10

Jonah Hill’s sophomore narrative feature as a director, after A24’s charming, low-key “Mid90s,” follows Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood star, who is being extorted with a video from his past. This leads him on an odyssey to learn what he did wrong, who he possibly screwed over and whether or not he can successfully rebound, no matter the outcome. Hill co-wrote, directed, and co-stars in “Outcome” (as Reeves’ crisis lawyer), with a cast that also includes Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, Laverne Cox, David Spade, Kaia Gerber, Susan Lucci, Martin Scorsese and Drew Barrymore. Not too shabby. We’re just excited to finally see “Outcome,” which wrapped production way back in 2024. Whatever the outcome is, we’re here for it.

Thrash

“Thrash” (Netflix)

Netflix – April 10

“Thrash” is terrific – a 1970s disaster movie, cross-pollinated with a grade-A creature feature and embroidered with timely environmental commentary about the tenuousness of our ecosystem and the dangers associated with increasingly temperamental weather patterns. In “Thrash,” a historic hurricane brings more than just water to a small coastal town – it brings a group of very hungry sharks (actually known as a shiver, which was the movie’s original title), who start to swim around the town and go into people’s homes and generally cause all sorts of mayhem.

Tommy Wirkola knows how patently ridiculous the premise is, so he decides to ground it in the story of various townspeople – Phoebe Dynevor is a pregnant woman on the verge of giving birth, Djimon Hounsou is a scientist studying the sharks and there are a bunch of redneck kids who are not-so-secretly rooting for the sharks to take care of their conniving stepparents. Tommy Wirkola, a master of delightful, violent absurdity, stages the action cleanly, with careful attention paid to the geography of the town and the spatial relationship of the characters to one another and the sharks. It’s also just so much fun. The fact that it won’t be in theaters nationwide, enjoyed with an amped-up Friday night audience, is the only bummer about “Thrash.”

Christy

“Christy” (Black Bear Pictures)

HBO Max – April 10

Sydney Sweeney won the Bank of America Award last year with her box office smash “The Housemaid” (see above), but she was really angling for some Academy Award recognition for “Christy,” a roughhewn biography of real-life female boxer Christy Martin that was Sweeney’s labor of love. Directed and co-written by underrated Australian auteur David Michôd, who takes an agreeably no-frills approach to Martin’s rise in the sport and her destructive, abusive relationship with James V. Martin (a terrific Ben Foster), her coach-turned-husband who later attempted to murder her. (Yes, this is all 100% true.) With delicate supporting turns by Merritt Wever, Ethan Embry and Katy O’Brian, “Christy” charts the life of a woman ahead of her time, constantly constrained to what society wanted to make of her, while fighting desperately to be her own person. Forget the narrative about the movie’s disastrous box office performance and go into “Christy” with an open mind – much like Sweeney’s steely performance, it will surprise you.

A Quiet Place: Part II

Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures

Netflix – April 11

With cameras rolling on “A Quiet Place 3,” now’s as good a time as any to revisit John Krasinski’s horror sequel “A Quiet Place: Part II.” The 2020 film shifted the POV from Emily Blunt’s character to her daughter, played by Millicent Simmonds, as she set off on her own to save her family. Cillian Murphy joined the ranks as a mysterious stranger, and Blunt held it down with Noah Jupe and her baby. How big of a time jump with the third movie have, given that these kids definitely don’t look like little kids anymore? It’s anyone’s guess, but “A Quiet Place 2” is very good.

Balls Up

Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser in “Balls Up” (Prime Video)

Prime Video – April 15

With 2018’s “Green Book,” which ultimately won the Best Picture Academy Award, Peter Farrelly, who with his brother Bobby had made some of the great outré comedies of the 1990’s (including “Dumb and Dumber,” “Kingpin” and “There’s Something About Mary”) took a hard turn into respectability. Thankfully, he has been letting the silliness creep back in over the past few years and before he returns to potential Oscar glory with this fall’s “I Play Rocky,” a retelling of the making of “Rocky” (with Anthony Ippolito playing Sylvester Stallone), he really lets loose. “Balls Up,” featuring a script by “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, follows Brad (Mark Wahlberg) and Elijah (Paul Walter Hauser), two men who work at a condom company, who introduce a revolutionary product that covers both your penis and testicles.

From this simple, absurd premise, a grand buddy action comedy is born, involving the World Cup, an unscrupulous drug dealer (played hilariously by Sacha Baron Cohen) and a desperate trek across the jungle that involves a group of eco-hippies (led by Eric André) and some fish that will swim into your penis. Listen, with “Balls Up,” you will probably laugh a lot. You might feel guilty about it, but that cannot lessen the LOLz.

Shelby Oaks

Neon

Hulu – April 17

The pathway from YouTube creator to legitimate filmmaker is a treacherous one. Chris Stuckmann, who built up a loyal following on the platform, made the leap last fall with “Shelby Oaks,” a spooky, pseudo found-footage movie about a YouTube paranormal investigator that goes missing and the desperate attempt to figure out what went wrong. The movie was helped along by genre mainstay Mike Flanagan, who assisted in refining Stuckmann’s vision, and NEON, who purchased the rights and paid for some reshoots and additional post-production. While the movie wasn’t quite the sensation that everyone hoped it would be, it made more than $8 million on a budget of around $1 million. And more than that, it proved, like Danny and Michael Philippou before him, that you could successful make the transition from YouTube to really-for-real filmmaking.

Dust Bunny

Roadside Attractions

HBO Max – April 17

The feature directorial debut of “Hannibal” and “Pushing Daisies” creator Bryan Fuller is just as bonkers and brilliant as you were hoping it would be. In “Dust Bunny” a young girl named Aurora (Sophie Sloan) hires the hit man in her apartment building, Resident 5B (Mads Mikkelsen) to kill the monster that lives under her bed; the same one that ate her parents. Resident 5B accepts the job. And all manner of mayhem ensues. Originally developed as an episode of the new version of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” anthology series, “Dust Bunny” does play like a lost Amblin movie from the 1980s – it’s set in a fantastical city, is full of colorful characters and is embroidered with jaw-dropping stylistic flourishes, many too good to reveal here. Sigourney Weaver plays Resident 5B’s prickly handler, there are inventively staged action sequences and an ingenious creature design. Truly, you’ve never seen anything quite like “Dust Bunny.” And you may never see anything like it again.

Orangutan

Orangutan (Disney)

Disney+ – April 22

Most of the time, Earth Day means a new Disneynature documentary. The Disneynature movies, which started back in 2008 and harkened back to the Oscar-winning “True-Life Adventures” nature documentaries that Walt Disney pioneered, usually focus on a type of animal or a specific environment. They also normally have energetic celebrity narration, that gives personality and context to the animals or biomes. (The Catherine Keener-narrated “Polar Bear” from 2022 remains a bleak favorite.) This time around, the focus is on Indah, “an inquisitive adolescent orangutan learning how to navigate life as she prepares to leave her family and venture out on her own for the first time,” according to the official release. “Orangutan” is set in Southeast Asia, with Josh Gad serving as the narrator who will take audiences “into the world’s most majestic rainforest canopy.”

Every time a new Disneynature movie is released, it feels like a miracle. They are perfect and entertaining and deeply environmental, even without any explicit messaging. This became even truer once Disney, with their acquisition of the 21st Century assets, owned National Geographic. But we’ll celebrate Disneynature movies for as long as they are released. Truly, an endangered species worth rooting for.

No Other Choice

“No Other Choice” (Neon)

Hulu – April 24

One of the best movies of last year, “No Other Choice” was oddly omitted from the Best International Feature Film Oscar race. Instead, it will live on as a favorite for those who saw it, which will soon be a much bigger group thanks to its appearance on Hulu. The latest from visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook, “No Other Choice” follows a man (Lee Byung-hun) who is laid off from his job at the paper factory. His search for employment becomes so desperate that he starts murdering those who would probably pose the greatest threat to him on the job market.

Inspired by mystery writer Donald Westlake’s 1997 novel “The Ax” and co-written by Canadian filmmaker Don McKellar, “No Other Choice” is both hilarious and deeply unsettling, full of the kind of suspense set pieces that only Park could orchestrate, combining edge-of-your-seat thrills with totally absurd humor. One of the filmmaker’s very best movies, you really shouldn’t miss “No Other Choice.” You really – wait for it – don’t have any other choice.

Marty Supreme

“Marty Supreme” (Credit: A24)

HBO Max – April 24

“Marty Supreme,” after its ingenious marketing campaign and Timothée Chalamet’s near nonstop press blitz, became the highest grossing movie that A24 had ever released. It’s also one of the best movies they’ve ever put out – a sprawling, richly detailed historical drama set in the burgeoning world of ping-pong. In post-war New York City, Marty Mauser (Chalamet) struggles to make it big in a sport that most people are unaware of. But he’s always getting in his own way, undermining his attempts at success along the way. Directed and co-written by Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” has a freewheeling (yes, ping-ponging) energy that is barely contained, full of lively performances from Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Tyler the Creator, Abel Ferrara and, yes, Kevin O’Leary from “Shark Tank,” jaw-dropping cinematography from Darius Khondji and an all-timer score by Daniel Lopatin, that is occasionally broken up by 1980’s bangers like Peter Gabriel’s “I Have the Touch,” New Order’s “The Perfect Kiss” and Public Image Ltd’s “The Order of Death.” What a movie.

“Marty Supreme” weathered a bizarre awards smear campaign and was ultimately nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (for Safdie) and Best Actor (for Chalamet), but didn’t take home a single trophy. In some respects, that’s the most “Marty Supreme” outcome they could have hoped for. But those in the know already (rightfully) crowned the movie as a modern classic. It’s a winner.