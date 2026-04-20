The 5 Best New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, HBO Max and More

Whether you’re looking for a familiar favorite or something new to tune into, there’s always something in the new-to-TV lineup. This week, the best new shows to hit streaming include an animated spin-off to one of Netflix’s biggest franchises and the return of one of TV’s most addictive mystery box series, hopefully with some answers this season.

This week’s shows certainly cast a wide net of interests. If you’ve spent the months since New Year’s Eve mourning the end of “Stranger Things,” then the new animated spin-off is ready to drop you right back in that world. For horror or comedy fans, there are new seasons of “From” and “Running Point” landing, and for the sports freaks, the NFL Draft day is right around the corner.

These are the shows to check out across the streaming services from Netflix to MGM+ and more.