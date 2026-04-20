The 5 Best New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, HBO Max and More

Whether you’re looking for a familiar favorite or something new to tune into, there’s always something in the new-to-TV lineup. This week, the best new shows to hit streaming include an animated spin-off to one of Netflix’s biggest franchises and the return of one of TV’s most addictive mystery box series, hopefully with some answers this season.
This week’s shows certainly cast a wide net of interests. If you’ve spent the months since New Year’s Eve mourning the end of “Stranger Things,” then the new animated spin-off is ready to drop you right back in that world. For horror or comedy fans, there are new seasons of “From” and “Running Point” landing, and for the sports freaks, the NFL Draft day is right around the corner.
These are the shows to check out across the streaming services from Netflix to MGM+ and more.
From
“From” is back for a fourth season, coming off news that the MGM+ original earned a fifth and final-season renewal. The latest season continues to unpack the intertwining mystery of the town that traps Boyd, the Matthews family and the rest of the citizens and the violent monsters that come out to hunt them at night. The penultimate season is looking to start answering some of the many questions, from the monsters hidden in the woods to why nobody can leave.
Half Man
“Half Man” lands on HBO this week and marks the next project for Richard Gadd after his Netflix show “Baby Reindeer” blew up in 2024. Where his last show was based on a true story that happened to him, “Half Man” is a wholly original idea about two estranged brothers. The more troubled one shows up announced on the other’s wedding day, and with his return comes 40 years of baggage to unpack.
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85
It has been four months since “Stranger Things” came to an end, and for those who are still in mourning, help is on the way. The animated spin-off series “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” debuts, bringing the action back to Hawkins. The story takes place in the midst of the main series and finds the group squaring off against a new threat from the Upside Down and meeting new members of the town and school. Treat the show like a Saturday morning cartoon, and you’ll be all set for a good time.
Running Point
“Running Point” Season 2 returns and hits the ground, well, running. After a first season that charted Kate Hudson’s Isla Gordon taking over as the president of the LA Waves, the second season is looking to rock the boat with her oldest brother, Cam (Justin Theroux), back from rehab and looking to be a part of the family business. Expect more of the drama and comedy that made the first season such a breezy watch in its sophomore outing.
The NFL Draft
For fans of the NFL, the draft is appointment TV. While the top picks are largely expected and unsurprising, it is still a good appetizer to the biggest sport in the United States when actual games are still months away. Who goes where and how the drafts will be able to shake up a team’s makeup are a part of the thrill for those who love the NFL casually or to the point where they are meticulously crafting fantasy teams every season.