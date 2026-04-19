‘From’ Season 3 Recap: Everything to Remember Before Season 4

Yeah, we know, you’re probably still just as confused about “From” as you were before. Luckily, we’re here to fill you in on everything you’ll need to know and remember before tuning into Season 4.

It’s been nearly two years since “From” last aired, and a lot has happened, and we mean a lot. Fatima gave birth to Smiley. Yes, Smiley, which pretty much means the night people in the town can’t be killed — an ability they gained after sacrificing their children, which turns out to be those ghostly-looking children that appear in the forest.

Whew, it’s a lot, and the more the townsfolk know, the more their lives are in danger because knowledge comes at a cost.

Here’s a full recap of Season 3 below.

“From” Season 3 (MGM+) The Town manipulates Elgin The supernatural town has a way of getting the folks in it to do its bidding. And its victim in Season 3 was Elgin. Convinced by the “Kimono Woman” that the being in Fatima’s belly will save everyone, Elgin kidnaps Fatima and holds her captive in a cave where he claims the Kimono Woman will keep her safe. When Boyd and his squad demand that Elgin tell them about Fatima’s whereabouts, Elgin refuses…that is, until Boyd and Sara — who was also used by the town before — start torturing him. After hammers to the hand and other gruesome tactics, Elgin doesn’t reveal Fatima’s location until Sara removes one of his eyes. Read Next

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“From” Season 3 (MGM+) Tabitha finds Victor’s father, Henry, and learns about his mother, Miranda After the Boy in White pushes Tabitha out of the lighthouse, she ends up back in the real world, where she eventually finds Victor’s father, Henry. During her visit, she learns that Victor’s mother, Miranda, was a visionary with an immense amount of knowledge about the town, and she intentionally tried to locate and save the ghoulish children who haunt it. It’s revealed that Miranda had visited the town prior to the night people inhabiting it.

“From” Season 3 (MGM+) The children in white reveal the meaning of “anghkhooey,” and Tabitha and Jade are reincarnations After Jim helped Jade crack the 12 numbers code, connecting that Victor’s mother, Miranda, played the violin, Tabitha and Jade went to play the melody with her violin at the faraway bottle tree, where Miranda was killed by Smiley in the past. As they play the tune, the children in white appear from the forest, only stepping closer to them as Jade plays the instrument. One of the children then says “anghkooey” once more to Tabitha, who then realizes the word means “remember.” She then recalls her time in the town as another person. Viewers learn that Tabitha and Jade are reincarnations of Miranda and Christopher (the man who would talk to the ventriloquist doll) and have been in the town several times as different people since its existence. Their spirits keep coming back to the town every time they fail to save the children. Also, Tabitha’s vision tells her that a version of her and Jade’s former selves had a daughter together.

“From” Season 3 (MGM+) Fatima gives birth to Smiley, and says a vision revealed the origin of the people of the night’s immortality This entire season, the big question has been: What’s inside Fatima’s stomach? Well, it’s none other than who? Smiley. That’s right, he’s back. Just as Fatima was slicing her stomach to in an attempt to stop the agony from the cursed pregnancy, the Kimono Woman appears to stop her, then tells Fatima that the baby is on its way. That’s when Fatima’s water breaks and she goes into labor, birthing a sac with an organism moving inside. As that’s all happening, the floor door Fatima was trying to open rises on its own. The Kimono Woman then carries the offspring beneath the floor and into the cave where the night people live. By this point, Boyd and Ellis have finally come to Fatima’s rescue. In an effort to discover the Kimono Woman’s plans, Boyd follows, where he sees all the people of the night circling one another. After the Kimono Woman places the organism on the ground, it begins growing bigger, taking the form of a human-like being. The being breaks out of its fleshy sac, revealing Smiley reborn. After giving birth, Ellis and Kenny console her, and Fatima shares that she had a vision that the people of the night killed their children because “it” — whatever “it” is — told them they’d live forever. Read Next

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