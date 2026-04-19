‘From’ Season 3 Recap: Everything to Remember Before Season 4

Yeah, we know, you’re probably still just as confused about “From” as you were before. Luckily, we’re here to fill you in on everything you’ll need to know and remember before tuning into Season 4.
It’s been nearly two years since “From” last aired, and a lot has happened, and we mean a lot. Fatima gave birth to Smiley. Yes, Smiley, which pretty much means the night people in the town can’t be killed — an ability they gained after sacrificing their children, which turns out to be those ghostly-looking children that appear in the forest.
Whew, it’s a lot, and the more the townsfolk know, the more their lives are in danger because knowledge comes at a cost.
Here’s a full recap of Season 3 below.
The Town manipulates Elgin
The supernatural town has a way of getting the folks in it to do its bidding. And its victim in Season 3 was Elgin. Convinced by the “Kimono Woman” that the being in Fatima’s belly will save everyone, Elgin kidnaps Fatima and holds her captive in a cave where he claims the Kimono Woman will keep her safe. When Boyd and his squad demand that Elgin tell them about Fatima’s whereabouts, Elgin refuses…that is, until Boyd and Sara — who was also used by the town before — start torturing him. After hammers to the hand and other gruesome tactics, Elgin doesn’t reveal Fatima’s location until Sara removes one of his eyes.
Tabitha finds Victor’s father, Henry, and learns about his mother, Miranda
After the Boy in White pushes Tabitha out of the lighthouse, she ends up back in the real world, where she eventually finds Victor’s father, Henry. During her visit, she learns that Victor’s mother, Miranda, was a visionary with an immense amount of knowledge about the town, and she intentionally tried to locate and save the ghoulish children who haunt it. It’s revealed that Miranda had visited the town prior to the night people inhabiting it.
The children in white reveal the meaning of “anghkhooey,” and Tabitha and Jade are reincarnations
After Jim helped Jade crack the 12 numbers code, connecting that Victor’s mother, Miranda, played the violin, Tabitha and Jade went to play the melody with her violin at the faraway bottle tree, where Miranda was killed by Smiley in the past. As they play the tune, the children in white appear from the forest, only stepping closer to them as Jade plays the instrument. One of the children then says “anghkooey” once more to Tabitha, who then realizes the word means “remember.”
She then recalls her time in the town as another person. Viewers learn that Tabitha and Jade are reincarnations of Miranda and Christopher (the man who would talk to the ventriloquist doll) and have been in the town several times as different people since its existence. Their spirits keep coming back to the town every time they fail to save the children. Also, Tabitha’s vision tells her that a version of her and Jade’s former selves had a daughter together.
Fatima gives birth to Smiley, and says a vision revealed the origin of the people of the night’s immortality
This entire season, the big question has been: What’s inside Fatima’s stomach? Well, it’s none other than who? Smiley. That’s right, he’s back.
Just as Fatima was slicing her stomach to in an attempt to stop the agony from the cursed pregnancy, the Kimono Woman appears to stop her, then tells Fatima that the baby is on its way. That’s when Fatima’s water breaks and she goes into labor, birthing a sac with an organism moving inside.
As that’s all happening, the floor door Fatima was trying to open rises on its own. The Kimono Woman then carries the offspring beneath the floor and into the cave where the night people live. By this point, Boyd and Ellis have finally come to Fatima’s rescue. In an effort to discover the Kimono Woman’s plans, Boyd follows, where he sees all the people of the night circling one another. After the Kimono Woman places the organism on the ground, it begins growing bigger, taking the form of a human-like being. The being breaks out of its fleshy sac, revealing Smiley reborn.
After giving birth, Ellis and Kenny console her, and Fatima shares that she had a vision that the people of the night killed their children because “it” — whatever “it” is — told them they’d live forever.
Julie learns she’s “story walker” and Jim dies
The “From” writers really packed a lot into the Season 3 finale, and boy, do they know how to leave you with a gut-wrenching cliffhanger. First things first, though: Julie (Hannah Cheramy) learns from her little brother Ethan (Simon Webster) that she’s a “story walker,” a person with the ability to travel to the past or the future. However, even though she can interact in different timelines, she can’t change their events. Keep that in mind for later.
After Tabitha tells Jim that she and Jade have been in the town since the beginning (as different people) and tried to save the children in white, she asks Jim to give her “some time” and walks off into the forest in tears. A flashback of the Matthews family riding in their van before running into the tree plays, and then it cuts back to the present time. As Jim processes what his wife just told him, Julie comes running over, shouting for her father. But it’s not just any Julie, it looks as if it’s her from the future, sporting a shoulder-length bob and different clothes. She’s also got cuts on her face, showing that she’s been in some sort of tussle. She then tells Jim that he needs to run back to town, that she thinks “this is when it happens” and that she’s trying to change the “story.”
That’s when a man who is rocking a yellow tattered suit, truly serving an undead version of the iconic zoot suit from “The Mask,” appears. Viewers have never seen him before, and he doesn’t reveal his name or who he is. But he does clue us in to how the town reacts when its inhabitants try to learn more about it. He taunts the two by mentioning Jade playing the violin, tells Jim that “it didn’t have to be this way,” and that “knowledge comes with costs.”
The man says he tried to warn Jim and then grabs him by the neck. Julie tries to stop the man, but he pushes her off him. It’s…too late. The man in the yellow rips open Jim’s neck, and the episode ends with a black screen.
As we mentioned, the man in yellow didn’t reveal his identity, but we have an inkling that he’s the same man who spoke to Jim over the radio when the town tried to get a signal out, as he mentioned that Tabitha shouldn’t have dug that hole.
“From” Season 4 premieres April 19 on MGM+.