Disney’s Animated ‘Hexed’ Adds Jodie Foster and Walton Goggins

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Disney’s “Hexed” is nearly here.

And at D23 they have revealed more of the very starry voice cast. Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry have already been revealed as being a part of the “Hexed” cast and now Walton Goggins and Jodie Foster have joined the list. Goggins will voice Beef Roger Crummchuk, a three-eyed cat who lives in the witch-filled world, who can take off his head and spin it around. (Think the Genie in “Aladdin” or any character from Walt Disney’s original “Alice in Wonderland.”) And Foster will play the villainess of “Hexed,” Queen Celeste.

“It is so much fun to return to Disney. Because that is where my career began. Some of my earliest memories were working on Disney films like ‘Napoleon & Samantha,’ ‘Candleshoe,’ the original ‘Freaky Friday,’” Foster said at D23. “I have never voiced a character in a Disney animated film until now.”

This will be Foster’s first voice role in her long and illustrious career, which dates back to early Disney live-action fare like 1972’s “Napoleon and Samantha” (her first starring role ever) and 1973’s “One Little Indian.” She also starred in the original “Freaky Friday” in 1976 – the same year she broke out as a serious actress in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver.”

In “Hexed” Steinfeld plays a teenage girl who discovers that she is a witch. With her new powers she crosses over into a witch-filled fantasy world, discovering who she really is and summoning the strength to stay out of this strange and dangerous place.

Footage from the movie was first previewed at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where we were impressed by its playfulness and its engagement in animated Disney history (there are enchanted objects straight out of “Beauty and the Beast,” for instance). Just seems like a good time all around.

Disney’s “Hexed” hits theaters on November 25, 2026.