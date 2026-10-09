Rebecca Ferguson-Greta Lee Rom-Com ‘Honeymoon/Funeral’ to Be Released by Black Bear

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“Honeymoon/Funeral,” the romantic comedy starring Rebecca Ferguson, Greta Lee and Carrie Coon, will be released domestically by Black Bear, the indie distributor announced Friday.

“Honeymoon/Funeral” is directed by two-time Emmy nominee Nahnatchka Khan (“Fresh Off the Boat”) and written by Julia Bicknell (“Yellowjackets”).

Khan and Jennifer Carreras are producing for Fierce Baby, with Bicknell also producing. MRC financed and oversaw production, with FilmNation Entertainment acting as worldwide sales agent.

The film is currently in post, having wrapped production in London last month.

“’Honeymoon/Funeral’ is an original and hilarious story that is deeply human, anchored by the performances of Rebecca, Greta and Carrie, three of the best actresses working today,” Katie Anderson, Black Bear’s EVP of acquisitions, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to partner with our friends at MRC and FilmNation to share this world that Nahnatchka and Julia have created with audiences.”

“Honeymoon/Funeral” follows two women (Ferguson and Lee) who meet on a flight from Los Angeles to London – one en route to her honeymoon by herself after being left at the altar by her girlfriend, the other headed home for her mother’s funeral — and end up spending the week together.

“Honeymoon/Funeral” joins a Black Bear release slate that includes “Wicker,” starring Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård and Peter Dinklage; Guy Ritchie’s “Wife & Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins; David Leitch’s “Jason Statham Stole My Bike,” starring Jason Statham and Hannah Waddingham; “A Woman in the Sun,” starring Renée Zellweger and Sissy Spacek in the directing debut of Julia Cox; “Jonah,” starring Greta Lee and Cooper Hoffman in the feature directorial debut of Danya Taymor; and “Atmosphere,” directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller.

MRC is the studio behind the recently released “The Love Hypothesis,” “Wuthering Heights” and “All of You” and also “American Fiction,” “Knives Out,” “Saltburn,” “Fair Play” and “G20.” Its upcoming films include “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” “The Gallerist,” “A Place in Hell,” “The Best Is Yet to Come” and “Eloise.” MRC is also known for hit TV series such as “Poker Face,” “The Terminal List,” “Ted,” “Ozark” and “House of Cards.”