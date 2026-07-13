‘The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania’ to Hit Theaters in 2027 as Sony Revs Up New Sequel

Sony Pictures Animation and Amazon MGM Studios will bring the next installment of the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise, “The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania,” to theaters on Oct. 8, 2027, the companies shared Monday.

Sony Pictures will distribute the film in North America, while Amazon MGM Studios will oversee international distribution across its newly established global footprint—including the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Italy, Australia, Brazil and New Zealand. Sony will handle remaining territories.

Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins are directing the fifth film with Lawrence Jonas producing, and Genndy Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca serving as executive producers.

The $1.38 billion film franchise follows Dracula, his daughter Mavis and all their monster friends and their adventures at Hotel Transylvania – the ultimate getaway where monster families can kick back far from the human world.

In this all-new installment, Drac has happily settled into retirement while Mavis takes the reins of the legendary monster hotel. But when a series of spooky and unexplained happenings sends chills through the resort, the Drac Pack embarks on its most spellbinding adventure yet: uncovering the mystery behind “The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania.”

“From the beginning, ‘Hotel Transylvania’ has invited audiences into a world where monsters feel like family,” Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, Presidents of Sony Pictures Animation, said in a statement. “These films have been a cornerstone of Sony Animation’s storytelling identity, blending a unique visual style with heartfelt, character-driven comedy. With this next installment, we’re honoring that legacy of heart and humor while delivering the unexpected surprises audiences love. We’re delighted to partner with Amazon MGM Studios to bring the Drac Pack back to theatres for families around the world.”

“‘Hotel Transylvania’ is one of those rare franchises that has become a beloved tradition for families around the world – a film series that has always balanced irreverent humor with genuine heart,” Courtenay Valenti, Head of Film, Amazon MGM Studios, added. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Sony Pictures Animation to bring the Drac Pack back to the big screen and continue this legacy of inventive, character-driven storytelling that audiences have embraced for over a decade.”

Sony Pictures Animation debuted the original “Hotel Transylvania” in theaters in 2012, where it grossed $355 million worldwide. The film’s success launched a global franchise, followed by “Hotel Transylvania 2” and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” which earned $475 million and $530 million worldwide, respectively. The fourth installment, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” premiered exclusively on Prime Video in 2022.