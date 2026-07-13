Netflix Opens Casting for ‘Monopoly’ Competition Series, Eyes 2027 Premiere

Netflix is expanding its roster of reality shows with a competition series based on the board game Monopoly. The show, which is expected to premiere in 2027, will see 12 contestants compete for a $2 million prize.

The competition show will take place on a life-sized, fully realized Monopoly Town Square, and all contestants will start on equal footing. But in order to win the game, they’ll have to build strategic alliances and make smart deals to pass GO. Players will be eliminated one by one as they hit bankruptcy, leaving behind a single winner to take it all. Considering how long it takes to finish a game of Monopoly, this show may very well go on forever.

Casting is now open for Netflix’s “Monopoly” series.

The show is being created by Hasbro Entertainment and produced by Studio Lambert, the studio behind “Squid Game: The Challenge” and “The Circle.” Its executive producers include Gabriel Marano and Zachary Edwin from Hasbro Entertainment, Nia Yemoh, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess as well as Stephen Lambert and Kim Murphy from Studio Lambert.

This isn’t the only Monopoly project currently in development. Hasbro Entertainment is also working with LuckyChap and Lionsgate to produce a film based on the board game. It’s also not the only Hasbro property that Netflix has in the works. The streamer is also working on a live-action “Dungeons & Dragons” series titled “The Forgotten Realms” as well as an animated “Magic: The Gathering” series, both of which are in development.

As for Hasbro Entertainment’s other projects, the studio is also producing scripted and unscripted reimaginings of “Clue” with Sony; a live-action film and TV universe based on “Magic: The Gathering” with Legendary Entertainment; a live-action “Power Rangers” TV series in development with 20th Television for Disney+; and a live-action “My Little Pony” movie in development with Amazon MGM Studios. The slate also includes game shows based on “Trivial Pursuit” and “Scrabble” for The CW, a “Baldur’s Gate” TV series for HBO, and a live-action film adaptation of “The Game of Life” for Amazon MGM Studios.