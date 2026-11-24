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After a resurgent 12 months filled with hits like “The Long Walk,” “The Housemaid,” and biggest of all, “Michael,” Lionsgate’s return as a box office force just got even sweeter with the revival of its largest franchise ever: “The Hunger Games.”

After showing staying power with its largely female millennial fanbase with the $363.9 million global run of 2023’s prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” Lionsgate continued its partnership with author Suzanne Collins with the next prequel, “Sunrise on the Reaping” to spectacular results.

The origin story of Haymitch Abernathy bagged a $120 million domestic and $225 million global opening this weekend, with that domestic total sitting as one of Lionsgate’s top 5 highest domestic openings ever — alongside four other “Hunger Games” films from 2012-15. It then added $12.8 million on Monday to bring its domestic total to $132.8 million.

In fact, when you rank the opening weekends before inflation adjustment for all prequel films in history, “Sunrise on the Reaping” notches the No. 2 slot behind only the $155 million opening of the “Star Wars” film “Rogue One” in 2016.

“Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” showed that Lionsgate’s efforts to preserve the “Hunger Games” franchise with non-theatrical offerings — including a West End stage production — in the eight years since the original film series ended had borne fruit.

Tom Blyth plays young President Snow in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (Credit: Lionsgate)

But to earn an opening weekend that is Lionsgate’s first $100 million-plus launch in 11 years takes something more, and “Sunrise on the Reaping” has that. While “Ballad” was an origin story for the series villain, President Snow, “Sunrise” turns the spotlight on one of the franchise’s most popular heroes: Haymitch Abernathy.

For fans of the films and Collins’ original trilogy of novels, Haymitch, played in the original series by Woody Harrelson, became beloved for his dry humor and his complex, sometimes turbulent relationship with the heroine Katniss Everdeen. Prior to the events of “The Hunger Games,” Haymitch was the only person from District 12 to win the titular deadly tournament, a victory that devastated him so deeply that he turned into an alcoholic recluse, condemned to mentor District 12’s future Hunger Games participants and watch them go to their deaths.

Now “Sunrise on the Reaping” finally reveals how that victory unfolded, with Joseph Zada playing a teenage Haymitch in a new film that hews closer to the narrative pace of the original “Hunger Games” with a focus on the deadly survival tournament. That has brought the fans rushing back with an opening weekend nearly triple what “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” earned.

Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair, isn’t surprised by the huge box office leap between prequels.

“Haymitch is a character that the audience has told us over and over again that they love and they want to know more about. So when Suzanne decided to tell that story and tell it in a way that book readers were over the moon, it gave us the confidence to tell a movie that could do justice to that story,” he said.

And it is Collins, alongside series director Francis Lawrence, whom Fogelson credits most with the success of the “Hunger Games” prequels. We have seen with “Star Wars” that it can be difficult preserving fan goodwill when expanding a franchise past its original narrative. And as “Harry Potter” showed with J.K. Rowling’s involvement on “Fantastic Beasts,” even keeping the original creative minds doesn’t necessarily ensure success.

But “Hunger Games” fans have maintained deep trust in Collins nearly two decades after her original novel’s publication, and Fogelson says that she will remain the primary voice guiding the series’ future.

“Suzanne is the creative architect and everything we have done has been guided by that creative vision,” he said.

Suzanne Collins at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

But is “Sunrise on the Reaping” a hit with legs, or an example of a fanbase turning out opening weekend with a steep dropoff in weeks to come? Until the long-awaited release of “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three” in one month’s time, Haymitch will be the biggest blockbuster star in theaters as it is projected to earn at least $50 million during the 5-day Thanksgiving weekend, topping the holiday charts.

The scenarios for the film’s run range from a frontloaded but still successful theatrical run to one that expands the audience beyond what “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” drew.

In the relatively worst-case scenario, Thanksgiving weekend gives “Sunrise” a strong second frame, as fans who either couldn’t see the film on opening weekend — or just didn’t because they stayed at home playing “Grand Theft Auto VI” — keep turnout strong over the holiday period. Lionsgate insiders told TheWrap that a substantial amount of presales for “Sunrise” were for Thanksgiving weekend rather than opening weekend, as was the case for Universal’s “Wicked” duology in 2024 and 2025.

But in this scenario, “Sunrise on the Reaping” would follow a similar trajectory to last year’s “Wicked: For Good,” which opened above its predecessor with a $147 million opening but had a lower Thanksgiving 5-day total of $91 million compared to $118 million for the first “Wicked” because those new fans turned out opening weekend for the sequel.

We’ve seen this phenomenon earlier this month with “Godzilla Minus Zero,” a sequel that nearly tripled the U.S. opening of predecessor “Godzilla Minus One” with a $30.6 million launch, only to fall 73% in its second weekend as that opening total is set to account for around half of its estimated $60 million-$65 million final cume.

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Even in this scenario, this is still a profitable run for Lionsgate, as “Sunrise on the Reaping” should have enough gas in the tank to gross around $425 million worldwide, well above “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” But in this case, it would show that the “Hunger Games” fanbase, while loyal, is finite, and any potential future films will have to be budgeted accordingly.

In the best-case scenario, “Sunrise on the Reaping” continues to activate lapsed “Hunger Games” fans who skipped “Ballad,” not just during Thanksgiving but into early December as well. What’s more, it continues to attract Gen Z adults and Gen Alpha teens who weren’t around to see the original “Hunger Games” films in theaters, expanding the fanbase into a new generation as the opening weekend audience was evenly split among moviegoers above and below the age of 25.

While the heavy competition from Christmas releases may keep “Sunrise on the Reaping” from being a bigger hit for Lionsgate than “Michael” — that film made $372 million domestic and more than $1 billion worldwide with Universal handling the film overseas — this scenario could see the “Hunger Games” prequel reach $600 million-plus, which would make it just the seventh Lionsgate release to cross that mark alongside “Michael,” the four original “Hunger Games” films, and the final movie in the “Twilight” series, “Breaking Dawn — Part 2.”

Either way, one thing is clear: “The Hunger Games” is a tentpole action franchise driven by women. Two-thirds of the opening weekend audience for “Sunrise on the Reaping” was female, consistent with the gender breakdown for past installments.

While shoot-em-up action titles aimed primarily towards men like “John Wick” will continue to be a big part of Lionsgate’s slate, it has been women that have fueled its box office resurgence. The opening weekend of “Michael” had a female audience share of 61%, and last year’s smash holiday hit “The Housemaid” was 70% female. It demonstrates how with the right title, making films for women can not only be a healthy part of a studio’s theatrical strategy, but can drive the tentpoles that feed its bottom line.

And it’s no coincidence that showings of “Sunrise on the Reaping” included a teaser trailer for the “Housemaid” sequel “The Housemaid’s Secret,” which Lionsgate will release in theaters next Christmas.