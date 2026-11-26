This story contains spoilers from “Sunrise on the Reaping.”

“The Hunger Games” film franchise is filled with violence — the whole premise of the titular Games is that there’s only one survivor — but “Sunrise on the Reaping” director Francis Lawrence says he scaled back the blood in the latest film.

Speaking on the “On Film … With Kevin McCarthy” podcast released Monday, Lawrence, who has directed every single “Hunger Games” since the first film, explained his regular debate with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and their rating system.

“Every Hunger Games movie we turn in automatically gets an R and we start a back and forth,” Lawrence explained.

“I’ve even found on this latest HG film that the tastes feel a little more conservative,” the director said of the organization that determines rating. “They’re a little more sensitive than they were three years ago on ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.’”

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is rated PG-13 for “strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.”

Lawrence said he had to tweak the prequel that focuses on Haymitch Abernathy four or five times to reach the PG-13 rating. He then explained which scenes were scaled back or trimmed.

“One of the last things that we went back and forth on is the axe throw with Silka,” Lawrence said. “When Silka throws her axe and then it breaks apart and the axe head goes into her chest. It took longer for her to die. There was more shots of her there with the axe buried into her chest and her kind of gasping for breath.”

The director admitted the one scene he really wanted to keep was around the death of Mckenna Grace’s character Maysilee.

“We had a very specific neck wound on Maysilee in her death where basically the one that kills her is right here,” he said, pointing to his throat. “And [Haymitch is] covering it and when his hand comes off you can see blood starting to drip out of it and you could see the hole and it’s why she can’t speak.”

“And they made us get rid of that and that was the one that killed me,” Lawrence admitted.

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However, he says he was mindful of writer Suzanne Collins’ intended audience and didn’t want the violence to be gratuitous. “In the end, [the Hunger Games films] are anti-violence stories,” Lawrence explained. “They’re about the consequence of war, the consequence of violence.”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is currently in theaters.