‘Hunt for Gollum’ Cast Revealed: Jamie Dornan to Play Strider in ‘LOTR’ Recast

Warner Brothers. Pictures revealed the cast of the “Lord of the Rings” spinoff film “The Hunt for Gollum” during its CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday revealing Jamie Dornan playing the role of Strider, in a recast of a role previously played by Viggo Mortensen in the original trilogy.

Strider is the chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers. Andy Serkis returns to Middle-earth in “The Hunt for Gollum,” not only directing but also once again performing in the role of Gollum and his alter ego, Sméagol. Serkis, who played Gollum in the original “Lord of the Rings” films from 2001 to 2003.

Ian McKellen is set to once again play Gandalf the Grey, as he did in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “The Hobbit” trilogy.

Rounding out the returning cast are Lee Pace as the Elvenking, Thrandruil and Elijah Wood reprising his role as the beloved Hobbit, Frodo Baggins.

Accompanying Strider on the dangerous hunt, will be another of the Dúnedain, Halvard, played by Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus”).

Set at the beginning stages of “The Fellowship of the Ring” before Frodo Baggins begins his fateful quest to Mount Doom, “The Hunt for Gollum” follows future Fellowship member and true King of Gondor Aragorn, then known simply as a forest ranger named Strider, as Gandalf enlists him in the wizard’s quest to find Gollum before Sauron can find him and torture him into revealing where the One Ring is hidden.

One of the key players in the settlement of Stoors – a Hobbit-like folk – is the matriarch Marigol who will be played by Kate Winslet.

Serkis said in a statement: “Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role. ‘The Hunt for Gollum’ continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world.”

The film will be released on Dec. 17, 2027.