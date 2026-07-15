Young Sylvester Stallone Fights for His Dream in First ‘I Play Rocky’ Trailer

Can a “Rocky” movie go the distance?

The behind-the-scenes story of how a then-unknown Sylvester Stallone not only got 1976’s “Rocky” made, but convinced the producers and studios to let him star in the film is just as inspiring as the sports classic. And now that making-of story has been turned into a movie.

The first trailer for “I Play Rocky” shows newcomer Anthony Ippolito sporting a spot-on Stallone impression as he fights for his dream. Against all odds, he writes the script for “Rocky” and pushes to bet him himself — a bet that would three Oscar wins including Best Picture.

Peter Farrelly, who broke out of his comedy background to win Oscars for the divisive 2018 race relations drama “Green Book,” is the director on “I Play Rocky,” which Amazon MGM Studios is positioning for an awards push.

Check the trailer out below for yourself.

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The screenplay is by Peter Gamble with an ensemble cast that includes Stephan James as Carl Weathers, Matt Dillon as Frank Stallone Sr., AnnaSophia Robb as Stallone’s wife Sasha Czack and P.J. Byrne as Irwin Winkler.

Amazon MGM Studios will release “I Play Rocky” in select theaters on Nov. 6 before it expands wide later in November, just in time for the Thanksgiving moviegoing crowd.

It’s one of a couple of awards contenders Amazon MGM has on its hands, including this spring’s box office hit “Project Hail Mary” which will also be getting a major push.

Producers on “I Play Rocky” are Christian Baha, Toby Emmerich, Paul Currie and Peter Farrelly.