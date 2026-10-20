Netflix’s ‘In Waves’ Trailer Teases Touching, True-Life Romance

You will get lost “In Waves.”

The animated feature, directed by Phuong Mai Nguyen and based on the graphic memoir by AJ Dungo, is a touching and beautiful true-life tale, full of tragedy and triumph. One of the very best animated movies of the year, it debuts in select theaters on Nov. 27 before arriving on Netflix on Dec. 11. And the brand-new trailer, which you can watch below, gives you a taste of what to come.

Play video

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “Set against the sun-soaked surf culture of Southern California, ‘In Waves,’ based on a true story, explores the joy of finding your soulmate, the courage it takes to live life to the fullest, and the enduring power of love to shape who we become and what we leave behind.” Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu lead the voice cast.

Utilizing a painterly animation style that is still very much computer-based, “In Waves” tells a story that is both deeply personal and unflinchingly universal. The depth of the movie lies in its ability to weave this story of love and loss and braid it through a number of other compelling lenses – among them the history of surfing and a hangdog, California coming-of-age story. In a year full of exemplary animated features, “In Waves” is definitely one of the medium’s greatest accomplishments.

“In Waves” debuted at Cannes, where it earned strong reviews, and has appeared in several of the fall festivals as well. Our critic said it was a “work of indie animation.” “But for all the virtuoso hand-drawn animation, at heart this is an emotional story – and, make no mistake, a major tearjerker of a rom-dram. Dungo’s drawings inspired it, but AJ and Kristen’s joy and pain help it connect,” read the review.

In addition to “In Waves,” Netflix will also be debuting Brad Bird’s brilliant sci-fi noir “Ray Gunn,” which will follow a similar format, with a limited theatrical release on Dec. 4 (including some 70mm screenings!) before it hits Netflix on Dec. 18.

“In Waves” hits select theaters on Nov. 27 and arrives on Netflix on Dec. 11. Get ready to get swept away.