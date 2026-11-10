Danny Boyle’s ‘Ink’ Trailer Sees Jack O’Connell and Guy Pearce Originate Tabloid Journalism

“Ink” is nearly here.

Danny Boyle’s electric portrait of the rise of British tabloid journalism, with Jack O’Connell as editor Larry Lamb and Guy Pearce as Rupert Murdoch, arrives in theaters on December 11 before landing on Netflix on January 8. And the brand-new trailer gives a great sense of the careening, freewheeling energy of the movie.

In “Ink,” which takes place in the late 1960s, Murdoch, then a spritely Australian businessman looking to make a name for himself worldwide, buys the struggling British newspaper The Sun. He installs Lamb as the editor and charges him with transforming the outlet and besting the other British papers. How Lamb does this is to combine salacious elements – grisly crimes, palace intrigue, casual nudity – into a paper that would appeal to working class Londoners and, ultimately, transform journalism.

The film is based on the 2017 stage play of the same name by James Graham, who wrote the screenplay for the adaptation, and co-stars Claire Foy as a composite character of various female reporters from The Sun at the time. German cinematographer Alwin H. Küchler, who worked with Boyle on “Steve Jobs,” shot “Ink” which, you can tell, preserves much of Boyle’s visual pyrotechnics. (There’s even a pseudo-bullet-time shot that seems lifted from his “28 Years Later.”) Another Boyle collaborator on “Steve Jobs,” composer Daniel Pemberton, also returned to score “Ink.”

“Ink” premiered earlier this year at the Venice International Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Lion and received incredibly strong reviews, with New York Magazine’s Bilge Ebiri calling it “Boyle’s best film in decades.” Since then, it has screened at the Telluride Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Now you can see “Ink” for yourself, when the movie hits select theaters on December 11 and on Netflix on January 8.