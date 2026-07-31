Is Daredevil in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day?’

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Note: Light spoilers ahead for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”

The very second it became clear that both The Hand and Punisher would be in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” an obvious question followed: would Daredevil be in the movie too? Well, we finally have an answer.

Charlie Cox reprises his Netflix role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the MCU, first returning in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He briefly steps in to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with potential legal troubles, following the death of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), which was made to look like a murder by Spidey. But, Peter never finds out he’s Daredevil.

Cox has long denied his return in “Brand New Day,” insisting that there would be no surprise appearance for fans that he was just hiding. But, Andrew Garfield did the same thing ahead of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and was still in that movie. So, was Charlie Cox lying? (Now would be the moment to click away if you want to go in pure, as we’re headed into full spoiler territory).

Well folks, he was not. Daredevil really isn’t in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” There’s not even a passing mention of him, or anything that went down in “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 — which included a brief ban on vigilantism, which itself led to New York getting a new mayor, who Spidey is seen accepting a key to the city from.

The latter is arguably more odd. No one could be faulted for immediately jumping to the conclusion that Daredevil might be in this movie.

In “Brand New Day,” Spider-Man is working with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), aka The Punisher, who’s been a longtime frenemy of Daredevil. It makes sense, given that they’re both street-level heroes at the moment (Peter’s Avengers days are, for the moment, behind him). Spidey is also briefly taking on The Hand, a cohort of ninjas that had a whole season on Netflix’s “Daredevil” series as the villain.

But this time around, Peter is dealing with those folks entirely on his own. Where will Daredevil show up next? That’s anyone’s guess. Obviously, we know “Daredevil: Born Again” was renewed for a third season, so he’ll be there, but could he also show up in “Avengers: Doomsday?”

We’ll have to see!

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is now in theaters everywhere.