Charlie Cox Debunks ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Rumors After Possible Comic Con Slip-Up | Video

Daredevil will not be in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” — at least, according to Charlie Cox.

The actor spoke with Phase Hero’s Brandon Davis following an appearance promoting “Daredevil: Born Again” at New York Comic Con. Despite persistent rumors that blind lawyer/crime-fighter Matt Murdock would appear as Daredevil in Tom Holland’s upcoming fourth “Spider-Man” film, Cox remains adamant that he’s not in the film.

“I don’t know what (fans) know,” Cox said of “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2. “I know that they all think I’m in ‘Spider-Man’ because I’m filming something in London, which I’m not.”

“Not in Spider-Man?” Davis asked.

“I’m not in Spider-Man,” Cox reasserted. You can watch the clip below.

Play video

Cox being in London (where “Brand New Day” is currently filming) isn’t the only reason fans thought the actor would appear in Destin Daniel Cretton’s new “Spider-Man” movie. Many noticed a potential slip-up from the actor while he was having an on-stage conversation with Davis at NYCC.

At the convention, Davis mentioned that Cox appeared in the trailer for the second season of “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” an animated Disney+ series Cox cameoed in as Daredevil during its first season.

“Is there like a ‘No one else can play Daredevil’ rule?” Davis asked. “Because that was you in the ‘Spider-Man’ trailer earlier.”

“What?” a confused Cox asked.

“Daredevil in ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,’” Davis clarified.

“Oh! That was earlier on,” Cox said.

Some fans online took the moment as a possible hint that Cox was in “Brand New Day,” believing that the actor was taken aback by the mention of a film he can’t say he is in. Regardless of whether or not this is true, there are several other factors that have pointed fans in the direction of Daredevil being a character in the fourth “Spider-Man” film — one of them being that Matt Murdock already appeared in a scene of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

If Daredevil was in “Brand New Day,” he also wouldn’t be the first character from his corner of the MCU to join the cast. It is already known that Jon Bernthal will appear in the film as The Punisher — a character who originated in the second season of Cox’s “Daredevil” show on Netflix. Bernthal also appeared in the first season of “Daredevil: Born Again” on Disney+.

This has led fans to believe that the characters are ready to meet for the first time on the big screen. Fans also predictably took Cox’s denial as a sign that he actually is in the film and is covering his tracks.

Whatever cinematic appearances may be in store for Daredevil, Cox wouldn’t budge.

“I have to follow up: are you in ‘Avengers?’” Davis asked.

“No,” Cox said. “I’m just concentrating on ‘DD’ right now.”

“I don’t know if I believe you, but we’ll wait and find out,” Davis said.

“Alright, we’ll see,” Cox replied. “You’ll see.”