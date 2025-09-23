‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Casts Marvin Jones III as Villain Tombstone

Marvin Jones III has been tapped to play crime boss Tombstone in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” TheWrap has learned.

The film will resume production on Monday following star Tom Holland’s on-set concussion.

Created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Alex Saviuk, Tombstone made his Marvel Comics debut in “Web of Spider-Man” #36 in March 1988. Best known as a recurring Spidey villain, Tombstone is a massive African-American albino crime boss and enforcer with filed teeth and near-indestructible skin.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will be the fourth “Spider-Man” film starring Holland as Peter Parker and his first appearance in the role since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021. Fueled by the movie’s crossover with past Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as well as past actors like Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe, “No Way Home” became one of the highest grossing films in movie history with $1.9 billion worldwide.

Holland’s longtime co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also set to return in the film, alongside Marvel stalwart Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. The film hits theaters July 31, 2026.

Jones previously voiced Tombstone in Sony’s animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” as well as the upcoming “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.”

Jones is repped by Buchwald, Framework Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

Deadline first reported the news.

Reps for Sony and Marvel declined to comment.