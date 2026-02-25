As James Bond Casting Rumors Swirl, What We Actually Know About the Next Film | Analysis

The James Bond rumor mill is in high gear.

The internet has been hot the last few weeks with casting rumors for the next 007 film, which is inching closer to reality as director Denis Villeneuve completes post-production on “Dune 3” before he turns his attention fully to rebooting the Bond franchise anew for Amazon MGM Studios.

First it was Callum Turner in the spotlight, then rumors swirled that Jacob Elordi — a fixture on TikTok the last few weeks thanks to his steamy role in “Wuthering Heights” — was the frontrunner to be the next Bond.

“Eternity” actor and Dua Lipa beau Turner was asked directly about the Bond rumors at the Berlin Film Festival last week, and he demurred. “You’re right, it’s very early for that question,” Turner said. “I’m not going to comment on it.”

Meanwhile, celebrity gossip influencer Deuxmoi dropped a rumor last week that Elordi was offered the role, but it was debunked almost immediately. Elordi is the right age (28), he has the right build as a tall, handsome former rugby player and he’s also got heat as an actor coming off “Wuthering Heights” and his Oscar-nominated turn in “Frankenstein.” But the next Bond? Bunk. Or at least, premature.

The intense interest around the casting rumors is a reminder of the staying power of the 64-year-old spy franchise, underscoring why Amazon paid $20 million for full creative control. With the tech titan keen to build out a universe of programming around this world, the stakes are high for a successful re-introduction of James Bond.

So what’s really happening with the next Bond movie? What’s fact and what’s fiction right now?

For now, the casting speculation is nothing but noise, according to a top talent agent. “Anything you hear on the Bond casting front is bulls–t until the script is delivered and the screen tests can happen.”

The agent added, “There is absolutely no one who is getting this role without testing for it.”

Who will succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond? (MGM Studios)

Historically, new James Bond actors are cast after intense rounds of screen tests. Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan and others landed their roles after performing scenes from classic Bond movies in front of a camera. Even the actors who don’t get the role have been immortalized in these famous screen tests — footage exists of Henry Cavill doing his best Bond, for example.

But the script comes first. Amazon MGM Studios hired “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight last summer to write the screenplay for the 26th James Bond film, but the script is not yet completed. It makes sense that Amazon would want to give Knight, who also wrote David Cronenberg’s “Eastern Promises” and has been behind a number of hard-boiled TV series over the last few years like Netflix’s “House of Guinness” and Apple’s “See,” plenty of room to get this right.

The next Bond movie will be the first installment since longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson ceded full creative control of the franchise to the studio in October. Oscar-nominated “Dune” filmmaker Villeneuve joined in June and will direct the first new installment of the franchise since Daniel Craig’s farewell in 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

Since it’s a reboot, everything is on the table.

Will this new James Bond film finally introduce a young, inexperienced Bond? Or perhaps even tackle 007’s origin story? “Casino Royale” sped through the early days with Craig’s Bond, then 38, earning his “00” status within the first few minutes of the film. A new take could flesh this period out.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, and when the script will be completed depends on who you ask, but the agent speculated it could be imminent and said Amazon ideally wants this new Bond movie out in 2028, which would put an emphasis on casting and pre-production this year.

A spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios declined to comment.

What makes this different from previous Bond actor transitions is that Amazon MGM Studios doesn’t have to follow the rigid rules set during the Broccoli era.

Denis Villeneuve in London, 2025 (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Amazon MGM selected Amy Pascal and David Heyman to serve as the new producers for the Bond series after stalling out over how to move forward with the series under Broccoli and Wilson, who ceded creative control but remain co-owners of the franchise.

For the past 61 years the duo controlled every decision – including who could be 007. British. A certain look. A certain pedigree. However, those constraints are now gone. It’s likely that Villeneueve, Heyman and Pascal won’t want to rock the boat too much, but there are key differences in casting this new Bond now that it’s under new ownership. That includes the potential for the actor to also be involved in a TV spinoff, something Broccoli and Wilson were hesitant to do once Amazon scored the 007 rights and started plotting out its overarching plans for the franchise.

Insiders who spoke to TheWrap pointed to Courtenay Valenti — who joined the streamer as Head of Film, Streaming and Theatrical for Amazon MGM Studios after a 33-year run at Warner Bros. — as a key architect behind securing the Broccolis’ trust to gain creative control of the series. Her track record of shepherding prestige franchises while maintaining filmmaker relationships made her uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between streaming ambitions and theatrical tradition.

During her Warner Bros. tenure, Valenti oversaw numerous successes, including the final “Harry Potter” films, the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and critically acclaimed hits like “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Elvis.” That combination of commercial and critical success mirrors the delicate balance the Bond franchise has historically tried to maintain.

In terms of when the new Bond movie will kick off production, it’s unclear. Villeneuve’s “Dune 3” is due for release this December, and the director is sure to be asked on the promotional tour for the film about the Bond situation.

Until then, the focus is getting the script right.